Baseball has no mother – El beisbol no tiene madre

“I had a boyfriend so attached, that if he had been in The Last Supper he would have asked for separate accounts” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIR- Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But if you didn’t tell me where you’re writing from, I can’t answer you.

Charnino Balinotti of Pensacola asks … “Is it true that Joe Jackson was called ‘Barefoot’ or ‘Shoeless’ because he refused to wear spike shoes in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Nino…: Before he got to the majors, in 1908, with the Athletics, he played in the minors for the Greenville team, and one afternoon he decided to wear playing shoes. They weren’t the best, because they gave him several blisters, but he didn’t want to be seated, so he played three days outfield and batted without shoes, until the blisters healed and he went back to wearing his old shoes. Since then he was known as ‘Shoeless’, until his expulsion from baseball, for being one of the eight White Sox sold to bettors, in the 1919 World Series.

Leovigildo Mairena P. de Hutabampo, asks…: “You. named Henry Chadwick in your column, is it true that he was called “The Father of Baseball”, and did not accept alleging that “baseball has no father”? And another question…: Does baseball have a mother? ”.

Friend Yildo …: That story of the fatherhood of baseball is authentic. Now, the mother thing I have not investigated, but I never knew that she existed.

Ramón A. López B. from Hermosillo, comments …: I smiled when I read the answer you gave, about the ball that makes contact with a fielder’s glove and goes from fair, over the fences, to the bleachers or to the grandstands, it’s a home run. I smiled because I remembered when José Canseco fell on the head of a fly ball in the rightfield and went to the bleachers. Of course he was home run. That was funny. ”

Friend Moncho …: It happened on May 26, 1993, 30 years ago soon. The hit was from the Venezuelan, Carlos (Café) Martínez (Rangers), had been thrown by the left-handed Kenny Rogers, at the Municipal Stadium, in Cléveland, home of the Indians. After the game, reporters asked Rogers what he thought of the play. He replied …: “Obviously, Canseco puts a lot of head into this game.”

Gil Paredes, from Cancun, asks…: “Why didn’t they give 100 percent of the votes for the Hall of Fame, to Babe Ruth, Joe DiMagglio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays?

Friend Gil …: You would have to ask each of those who did not vote for them.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————–Español——————-

El beisbol no tiene madre

“Tuve un novio tan agarrado, que si hubiera estado en La Ultima Cena habría pedido cuentas separadas”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIR- Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Charnino Balinotti, de Pensacola, pregunta…: “¿Es verdad que a Joe Jakson lo llamaban ‘Descalzo’ o ‘Shoeless’, porque se negaba a usar los zapatos de spikes en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Nino…: Antes de él llegar a las Mayores, en 1908, con los Atléticos, jugaba en las menores para el equipo de Greenville, y decidió una tarde estrenar zapatos de juego. No eran de los mejores, porque le causaron varias ampollas, pero no quería que lo sentaran, por lo que jugó tres días en el outfield y al bate sin zapatos, hasta que sanaron las ampollas y volvió a usar sus viejos zapatos. Desde entonces fue conocido como ‘Shoeless’, hasta su expulsión del beisbol, por ser uno de los ocho Medias Blancas vendidos a los apostadores, en la Serie Mundial de 1919.

Leovigildo Mairena P. de Hutabampo, pregunta…: “Ud. nombró en su columna a Henry Chadwick, ¿es cierto que fue llamado ‘El Padre del Beisbol’, y no aceptó alegando que ‘el beisbol no tiene padre’? Y otra pregunta…: ¿El beisbol tiene madre?”.

Amigo Yildo…: Esa historia de la paternidad del beisbol, es auténtica. Ahora, lo de la madre no lo he investigado, pero nunca supe que ella existiera.

Ramón A. López B. de Hermosillo, comenta…: Sonreí al leer la respuesta que dió, acerca de la pelota que hace contacto con el guante de un fildeador y se va de fair, por encima de la bardas, a los bleachers o a las tribunas, es jonrón. Sonreí porque recordé cuando a José Canseco le cayó sobre la cabeza la pelota de un fly en el rightfield y se fue a los bleachers. Por supuesto que fue cuadrangular. Resultó chistoso”.

Amigo Moncho…: Ocurrió el 26 de mayo de 1993, pronto hará 30 años. El batazo fue del venezolano, Carlos (Café) Martínez (Rangers), había lanzado el zurdo Kenny Rogers, en el Municipal Stadium, de Cléveland, casa de los Indios. Después del juego, los periodistas le preguntaron a Rogers qué opinaba de la jugada. Respondió…: “Evidente, que Canseco le pone mucha cabeza a este juego”.

Gil Paredes, de Cancún, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no les dieron el ciento por ciento de los votos para el Hall de la Fama, a Babe Ruth, Joe DiMagglio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle y Willie Mays?.

Amigo Gil…: Tendrías que preguntarle a cada uno de quienes no votaron por ellos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5