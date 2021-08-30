The Letters from Beyond – From Henry Chadwick to the Unknown Hot Ass /Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- De Henry Chadwick al culopicoso desconocido

“In Latin America, girls marry when they are very much in love … In the United States when they are deeply in debt” … Lady Vaga.-

Despicable characters …:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As you may not know, because you know very little about everything, I was the first journalist in the world dedicated to baseball, and they called me to have been “the first sports journalist in history ”. But, hey, I was the first to call baseball “the national pastime.”

As a good Englishman, I played cricket and that led me to baseball in 1850, when I was 26 years old. Not only did I write a lot about the new game, but I created Rules and modified a few others.

The truth is, I fell in love with the ball game in such a way that until my death, in 1908, I covered it journalistically and took care of it.

In passing, I inform you that I came to Brooklyn as a child, and I quickly adapted it to my new country.

That’s why my passion for baseball is due, since in the days of my youth, such a game was very much in vogue throughout the eastern United States.

I tell them all this, not to brag, that at this point I don’t need it, but to teach them something, since they don’t know anything.

I am happy that you did not exist in my time, because it is horrible to have to endure, tolerate, people like that, who read what they want to read and not what others write. People who insult the language when they write out of ignorance and abuse, such as abbreviating words with one or two letters and writing them with dozens of spelling errors.

Social Networks, which could be a beautiful and sensational way to use freedom of speech, become garbage when you misuse them.

Disagreeing with what someone says or thinks, you can express yourself with elegance without losing consistency. It is a matter of respect and delicacy.

Do you know what respect and delicacy are?

From what I have read to you, they neither know it nor are they able to write it correctly.

You pussies are so despicable that I was wondering for a long time if it was worth taking them into account from this Hereafter, with a letter like this.

More Here is Heaven.

I concluded that it was not worth it, but I have written to them anyway because I am so stubborn that I argue with myself. Yes … All my life I was a great stubborn, and after I died, I think much more … I’m sorry.

Until another day … Henry.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- De Henry Chadwick al culopicoso desconocido

“En Latinoamérica las muchachas se casan cuando están muy enamoradas… En Estados Unidos cuando están muy endeudadas”… Lady Vaga.-

Despreciables personajes…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como quizá no lo sepan, porque Uds. saben muy poco de todo, fui el primer periodista en el mundo dedicado al beisbol, y me tildaron de haber sido “el primer periodista deportivo en la historia”. Pero, bueno, fui el primero que llamó al beisbol “el pasatiempo nacional”.

Como buen inglés, yo jugaba al cricket y eso me llevó al beisbol en 1850, cuando estaba por los 26 de edad. No solo escribí mucho sobre el nuevo juego, sino que fui creador de Reglas y modifiqué otras cuantas.

La verdad, me enamoré del juego de pelota de tal manera, que hasta mi muerte, en 1908, lo cubrí periodísticamente y lo cuidé.

De paso les informo que llegue muy niño a Brooklyn, y rápidamente me adapté a mi nuevo país.

A eso se debe mi pasión por el beisbol, ya que en la época de mi juventud, estaba muy en boga tal juego en todo el este de Estados Unidos.

Les cuento todo ésto, no para vanagloriarme, que en estas alturas no lo necesito, sino para enseñarles algo, ya que no saben nada.

Estoy feliz de que Uds. no existían en mi época, porque es horrible tener que soportar, tolerar, gente así, que lee lo que quieren leer y no lo que los demás escriben. Personas que cuando escriben insultan al idioma por ignorancia y por abuso, como eso de abreviar las palabras con una o dos letras y escribirlas a bordo de docenas de errores ortográficos.

Las Redes Sociales, que podrían ser un lindo y sensacional medio para la utilización de la libertad de palabra, se convierten en basura cuando Uds. las mal utilizan.

No estar de acuerdo con lo que dice u opina alguna persona, puede expresarse con elegancia sin perder consistencia. Es cuestión de respeto y delicadeza.

¿Saben Uds. lo que es respeto y delicadeza?

Por lo que les he leído, ni lo saben ni son capaces de escribirlo correctamente.

Son tan despreciables Uds. los culopicosos, que estuve largo tiempo preguntándome si valía la pena tomarlos en cuenta desde este Más Acá, con una carta como ésta.

Más Acá es el Cielo.

Concluí en que no valía la pena, pero de todas maneras les he escrito porque soy tan testarudo que me discuto a mí mismo. Sí… Toda mi vida fui un gran testarudo, y después que muerto, creo que mucho más… Lo siento.

Hasta otro día… Henry.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

