Rose exceeded, but Athletics to Las Vegas – Rose excecrado, pero Atléticos a Las Vegas

“If you are old, why listen to advice?!” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-

This is what we call the extremes …:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las Vegas, Nevada, has become a possible home for the Athletics, after it was banned until players and former players appeared in casino commercials.

For this reason, none other than Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, now retired as players, were suspended from all activity in baseball, during the term of commissioner, Bowie Khün, 1969-1984. And sorry for the next one, Peter Ueberroth.

That spectacular corner of the western United States is not only famous as “Gamblers’ Paradise”, but also because one can get married in a very short time, just as in a few hours, it is also possible to get divorced. And in case that happens, Las Vegas is also the only neighborhood where prostitution is allowed in the United States.

For all this history of casinos, and because of the disgust that baseball has shown to gamblers, since the eight White Sox sold to bettors in the 1919 World Series against the Reds, any player was fined, it did not matter if they were. the minors or the majors, to enter a casino.

And, not in a dream was it thought that Las Vegas could host an organized baseball franchise. But in 1983, the Padres’ triple-A boys were allowed to play there. Since then, four other teams have had their AAA, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets, Athletics clubs in those gambling halls.

And during the week that just ended, with the authorization of Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owner of the Athletics, John J. Fisher, apparently satisfied with how the triple A business has gone, went to Las Vegas surrounded by his advisers on the case, willing to move its major franchise to that world of casinos.

I do not know if it will be good or bad for baseball, but the commissioner’s cheerful complicity with the baseball in Las Vegas is surprising, while the most bombastic player, the one who gave more to baseball after Babe Ruth, the one we call Pete Rose, is execrated from our environment and cannot be a candidate for the Hall of Fame.

“What is good for the turkey must be good for the gander” … Says the Spanish adage.

In any case, it will be a tremendous spectacle, if the Athletics win the World Series and parade through the 12 million 500 thousand lights and the 550 thousand watts of sounds of Fremont Street.

————————————-Español———————–

Rose excecrado, pero Atléticos a Las Vegas

“Si ya llegaste a viejo, ¡¿para qué oír consejos?!”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-

Esto es lo que llamamos los extremos…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las Vegas, Nevada, ha pasado a ser posible sede de los Atléticos, después que estaba prohibido hasta que los peloteros y expeloteros aparecieran en comerciales de casinos.

Por eso, nada menos que Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle, ya retirados como jugadores, fueron suspendidos de toda actividad en el beisbol, durante el período del comisionado, Bowie Khün, 1969-1984. Y perdonados por el siguiente, Peter Ueberroth.

Aquel espectacular rincón del occidente de Estados Unidos, no solo es famoso como “El Paraíso de los Apostadores”, sino también porque uno puede casarse en muy poco tiempo, igual que en solo horas, es posible quedar divorciado. Y por si eso ocurre, también está en Las Vegas el único barrio donde se permite la prostitución en Estados Unidos.

Por toda esta historia de casinos, y por el asco que ha demostrado el beisbol ante los apostadores, desde los ocho Medias Blancas vendidos a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919 frente a los Rojos, se multaba a cualquier pelotero, no importaba si de las menores o de las mayores, que entrara a un casino.

Y, ni en sueños se pensaba que Las Vegas podría ser sede de una franquicia del beisbol organizado. Pero en 1983, permitieron que jugaran allá los muchachos triple A de los Padres. Desde entonces, otros cuatro equipos han tenido, en esos predios de los apostadores, sus clubes AAA, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets, Atléticos.

Y durante la semana que acaba de terminar, con autorización del comisionado Rob Manfred, el propietario de los Atléticos, John J. Fisher, aparentemente satisfecho de cómo ha ido el negocio triple A, fue a Las Vegas rodeado de sus consejeros del caso, dispuesto a mudar su franquicia mayor a ese mundo de los casinos.

Ignoro si será bueno o malo para el beisbol, pero sorprende la alegre complicidad del comisionado para con la pelota en Las Vegas, mientras el pelotero más rimbombante, el que le dio más al beisbol después de Babe Ruth, ese que llamamos Pete Rose, está execrado de nuestro ambiente y no puede ser candidato para el Hall de la Fama.

“Lo que es bueno para el pavo, debe ser bueno para la pava”… Dice el adagio castellano.

De todas maneras, será tremendo espectáculo, si los Atléticos ganan la Serie Mundial y desfilan por entre los 12 millones 500 mil focos y los 550 mil watts de sonidos de Fremont Street.

