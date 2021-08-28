Yankees and Dodgers pair of second men – Yankees y Dodgers par de segundones

“The world society cries out for more vaccinated, more truths and less diplomacy” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Kershaw’s heartbreak – Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw, 33, a three-year Cy Young winner, is desperate with an elbow injury preventing him from pitching. He and the Dodgers try to make the operation unnecessary. The team has been second in the division, behind the Giants, for most of the year. “Not many times in a pitcher’s career, he belongs to a roster as excellent as this one,” Kershaw said yesterday, “and you don’t know what the seasons to come will be like.”

Others after the leaders.- The Yankees won 12 in a row, but could not reach first place, because of the Rays. The Yankees woke up yesterday, with 75-52, while those of Tampa, with 10 victories in the last 12 games, are up, 79-48 …

Cupid again.- What do you know about the life of Omar Vizquel? The last thing they told me was that he was still in Mexico, where he had fallen in love. But I haven’t heard from him for days … Long live love! …

Home run catcher.- The Nationals will raise Valencia native Keibert Ruíz, 23, now in Triple-A. Rochester. He’s a home run catcher. In the only eight major league games he has hit two hits, both home runs. And this year in the minors, he has thrown 22 balls …

Much kindness.- The Coopersown Hall of Fame invites me to the elevation of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller on Wednesday, September 8, at 1:30 pm. Of course I would like to attend such an important event. Time to time! … Dawn and we shall see! …

Juventud, Divino … The Red Sox’s third baseman, Rafael Devers, has achieved at 24 years of age, what no other could in 80 years in Boston, since Ted Williams …: Hitting 30 or more home runs each two seasons before turning 25. And in his five seasons he has sent 104 to the street …

——————————–Español————————————————–

Yankees y Dodgers par de segundones

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La angustia de Kershaw.- El estelar zurdo, Clayton Kershaw, de 33 años, ganador de tres Cy Young, está desesperado por la lesión del codo que le impide lanzar. Los Dodgers y él tratan que no sea necesaria la operación. El equipo ha estado en segundo lugar de la División, tras los Gigantes, casi todo el año. “No muchas veces en la carrera de un pitcher, se pertenece a un róster tan excelente como éste” dijo ayer Kershaw, ” y uno ignora cómo serán las temporadas por venir”…

Otros tras los líderes.- Los Yankees ganaron 12 en fila, pero no pudieron alcanzar el primer lugar, por culpa de los Rays. Amanecieron ayer los Yankees, con 75-52, mientras los de Tampa, con 10 victorias en los últimos 12 juegos, están arriba, 79-48…

Cupido otra vez.- ¿Qué saben de la vida de Omar Vizquel? Lo último que me dijeron fue que seguía en México, donde se había enamorado. Pero hace días que no sé de él… ¡Que viva el amor!…

Catcher jonronero.- Los Nationals subirán al nativo de Valencia, Keibert Ruíz, de 23 años, ahora en Triple-A. Rochester. Es receptor jonronero. En sus únicos ocho juegos de Grandes Ligas ha bateado dos hits, ambos cuadrangulares. Y este año en las menores, ha sacado 22 pelotas…

Mucha gentileza.- El Hall de la Fama de Coopersown me invita a la elevación de Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, el miércoles 8 de septiembre, a la 1:30 de la tarde. Por supuesto que me agradaría asistir a tan importante acto. ¡Tiempo al tiempo!… ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!…

Juventud, Divino… El quisqueyano tercera base, Rafael Devers, de los Medias Rojas, ha logrado a los 24 años de edad, lo que ningún otro pudo en 80 años en Boston, desde Ted Williams…: Sacar 30 o más jonrones en cada una de dos temporadas antes de cumplir los 25. Y en sus cinco campañas ha mandado 104 para-la-calle…

