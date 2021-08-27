Nicknames in baseball brighten the show – Los apodos en el beisbol dan brillo al espectáculo

“Excessive names do not identify anyone better, but worse” … Enrique Jardiel Poncela.-

-o-o-o-

I would have felt ridiculous, if in my years as a storyteller in the major leagues, I had to announce Derek Sanderson Jeter at bat. Fortunately, I could only refer to Derek Jeter.

Héctor Espino González sounds unnecessary, forced, given the pleasant and simple nature of Héctor Espino, just like José Alberto Pujols Alcántara, instead of Albert Pujols, or Mario Mendoza Aizpuro, and not Mario Mendoza, and even José Miguel Cabrera Torres, do you know instead of what ?, well, of the familiar, Miguel Cabrera.

I have even read Luis Ernesto Aparicio Montiel, instead of Luisito; Luis Guillermo Aparicio Ortega, instead of Luis El Grande, and Ernesto Enrique Aparicio Ortega, instead of Ernesto, Luisito’s uncle. Far from the more practical, more readable, more pleasant literature.

The short names, and also the overnames, the nicknames, have enriched the baseball spectacle. It is not the same to write Connie Mack as Cornelius McGillicuddy, nor Babe Ruth like George Herman Ruth, nor Johán Santana like Johán Alexánder Santana Araque, or David Concepción like David Ismael Concepción Benítez.

Mexico and the Caribbean embraced and adore the nicknames of numerous players. Examples, Guillermo (Aquilino) Vento, or César (Pepa’e Burra) Tovar. Who baptized them like that? Nobody knows.

Raymond Emmitt (Talúa or Mamerto) Dandrige, Dalmiro Finol was always El Ovejo, and Vidal (El Muchachote de Barlovento) López, Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel, Alfonso (El Chico) Carrasquel, Ramón (Dumbo) Fernández, Miguel (Gago) Ibarra, Félix (Tirahuequito) Machado, Manuel (Coaína) García, Julio (El Brujo) Bracho, José de la Trinidad (Carrao) Bracho, Héctor (Redondo) Benítez, Enrique (El Conejo) Fonseca, Pedro (Pajita) Rodríguez, Antonio (The Camel) Bríñez, Jesús (Chanquilón) Díaz, Néstor (The Whip) Chávez, Luis (Camaleón) García.

About bigleaguers names. Names in parentheses …:

Catfish Hunter (James), Yogi Berra (Lawrence), Phil Rizzuto (Pilip Francis), Cap Anson (Adrian), Chipper Jones (Larry), Three Finger Brown (Mordecai), Satchel Paige (Lerory), Lou Geherig (Henry), Cy Young (Denton), Pee Wee Reese (Harold), Whitey Ford (Edward), Ken Griffey Jr. (George), Mookie Betts (Marcus), Hack Wilson (Lewis), Buster Posey (Gerald), Sandy Koufax (Sandford).

Sometimes it is worth using the full names. But without insisting.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————Español—————————

Los apodos en el beisbol dan brillo al espectáculo

“Los nombres excesivos no identifican mejor a nadie, sino peor”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.-

-o-o-o-

Me hubiera sentido ridículo, si en mis años de narrador en las Grandes Ligas, hubiera tenido que anunciar al bate a Derek Sanderson Jeter. Afortunadamente podía referirme solo a Derek Jeter.

Héctor Espino González suena innecesario, forzado, ante lo agradable y simple de Héctor Espino, igual que José Alberto Pujols Alcántara, en vez de Albert Pujols, o Mario Mendoza Aizpuro, y no Mario Mendoza, y hasta José Miguel Cabrera Torres, ¿saben en vez de qué?, pues, de lo familiar, Miguel Cabrera.

Hasta he leído, Luis Ernesto Aparicio Montiel, en vez de Luisito; Luis Guillermo Aparicio Ortega, en vez de Luis El Grande, y Ernesto Enrique Aparicio Ortega, en vez de Ernesto, el tío de Luisito. Lejos de la literatura más práctica, más legible, más grata.

Los nombres cortos, y también los sobre nombres, los apodos, han enriquecido el espectáculo del beisbol. No es igual escribir Connie Mack que Cornelius McGillicuddy, ni Babe Ruth igual que George Herman Ruth, ni Johán Santana igual que Johán Alexánder Santana Araque, o David Concepción igual que David Ismael Concepción Benítez.

México y El Caribe acogieron y adoran los apodos de numerosos peloteros. Ejemplos, Guillermo (Aquilino) Vento, o César (Pepa’e Burra) Tovar. ¿Quién los bautizó así? Nadie lo sabe.

Raymond Emmitt (Talúa o Mamerto) Dandrige, Dalmiro Finol fue siempre El Ovejo, y Vidal (El Muchachote de Barlovento) López, Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel, Alfonso (El Chico) Carrasquel, Ramón (Dumbo) Fernández, Miguel (Gago) Ibarra, Félix (Tirahuequito) Machado, Manuel (Coaína) García, Julio (El Brujo) Bracho, José de la Trinidad (Carrao) Bracho, Héctor (Redondo) Benítez, Enrique (El Conejo) Fonseca, Pedro (Pajita) Rodríguez, Antonio (El Camello) Bríñez, Jesús (Chanquilón) Díaz, Néstor (El Látigo) Chávez, Luis (Camaleón) García.

Sobre nombres de bigleaguers. Los nombres entre paréntesis…:

Catfish Hunter (James), Yogi Berra (Lawrence), Phil Rizzuto (Pilip Francis), Cap Anson (Adrián), Chipper Jones (Larry), Three Finger Brown (Mordecai), Satchel Paige (Lerory), Lou Geherig (Henry), Cy Young (Denton), Pee Wee Reese (Harold), Whitey Ford (Edward), Ken Griffey hijo (George), Mookie Betts (Marcus), Hack Wilson (Lewis), Buster Posey (Gerald), Sandy Koufax (Sandford).

A veces vale la pena usar los nombres completes. Pero sin insisir.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

