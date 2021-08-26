The first homer that Miguel Cabrera – El primer jonrón que sacó Miguel Cabrera

“Whoever claims that there is freedom of speech in the United States has never received a telephone bill here” … Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the week…: Miguel Cabrera, with 500 home runs, is just 45 short of 3,000 hits. How many have hit 500 home runs while hitting 3,000 hits, and all of them are in the Hall of Fame?

The Answer…: Only six in history have achieved both figures. And three, nothing else have reached the Hall of Fame, Hank Aaron (755-3,771), Willie Mays (660-3,293) and Eddie Murray (504-3,255). All three outside Cooperstown, Albert Pujols (677-3,295), Alex Rodríguez (696-3,115) and Rafael Palmeiro (567-3,020).

Tricksters.- I saw and heard my dear friends, Broderick Zerpa and Carlos Acosta, when they told lies on television, about my opinion that Miguel Cabrera would not reach the Hall of Fame. If the fans say so, it doesn’t matter much. But yes when it comes to two notable insiders like them. I have not said such a thing, but I did say that “no Rule guarantees whoever hits 500 home runs, a free pass to Cooperstown.” Therefore, after retiring, candidates must wait five years to be eligible for election. Many things happen in five years, as they have happened in the past. Five years after Miguel retired, we can talk. Anyway, thanks to Carlos and Broderick for making me famous …

“No one can wear two pairs of shoes or two suits at the same time, just as no corpse has been buried with his fortune. For this reason, we must donate everything obtained that goes beyond what is needed ”… David Vélez.-

Peeeero.- No number guarantees the Hall of Fame, and Barry Bonds is a good example. Additionally, Don Larsen pitched a perfect game in a World Series; Johnny Vander Meer threw two no-hitters in a row and they were not selected to go to Cooperstown.

From one to 500.- Without a first home run there can never be 500. Cabrera his number one 18 years ago, on June 20, 2003, when he was 20. It happened in the eleventh inning, with one on base. Righty, Al Levine, pitched for the Marlins victory, leaving Tampa Bay on the field, 3-1. Now, between 499 and 500, Miguel went eight games without hitting the ball out, with four infield hits in 31 at-bats.

“My friend Johnny Shadow got a 50% divorce from him. His wife kept 50% of everything they have and the lawyer got the other 50% ”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Enter for “sport brings us back together.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————————–Español———————

El primer jonrón que sacó Miguel Cabrera

“Quien afirme que en Estados Unidos hay libertad de palabra, nunca ha recibido aquí una cuenta telefónica”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Miguel Cabrera, con 500 jonrones, está apenas a 45 de los tres mil hits. ¿Cuántos han sacado 500 jonrones y a la vez han conectado tres mil incogibles, y todos ellos están en Hall de la Fama?

La Respuesta…: Solo seis en la historia han logrado las dos cifras. Y tres, nada más han llegado al Hall de la Fama, Hank Aaron (755-3.771), Willie Mays (660-3.293) y Eddie Murray (504-3.255). Los tres fuera de Cooperstown, Albert Pujols (677-3.295), Alex Rodríguez (696-3.115) y Rafael Palmeiro (567-3.020).

Embusterosos.- Ví y oí a mis queridos amigos, Broderick Zerpa y Carlos Acosta, cuando dijeron mentiras por televisión, acerca de que yo opinaba que Miguel Cabrera no llegaría al Hall de la Fama. Si lo afirman los fanáticos, no importa mucho. Pero sí cuando se trata de dos notables informadores como ellos. No he dicho tal cosa, pero sí que “ninguna Regla garantiza a quien saca 500 jonrones, vía libre a Cooperstown”. Por eso, después de retirados, los candidatos deben esperar cinco años para poder optar a la elección. Ocurren muchas cosas en cinco años, como han ocurrido en el pasado. Cinco años después de retirado Miguel, podremos hablar. De todas maneras, gracias a Carlos y a Broderick por hacerme famoso…

“Nadie puede usar dos pares zapatos, ni dos trajes a la vez, igual que ningún cadáver ha sido sepultados con su fortuna. Por eso, debemos donar todo lo obtenido que vaya más allá de lo necesitado”… David Vélez.-

Peeeero.- Ningún número garantiza el Hall de la Fama, y Barry Bonds es un buen ejemplo. Además, Don Larsen lanzó juego perfecto en una Serie Mundial; Johnny Vander Meer, tiró dos juegos sin hits seguidos y no fueron elegidos para Cooperstown.

Del uno al 500.- Sin un primer jonrón nunca hay 500. Cabrera disparó su número uno hace 18 años, el 20 de junio de 2003, cuando estaba en sus 20. Ocurrió en el décimo primer inning, con uno en base, frente al derecho Al Levine, para victoria de los Marlins, dejando en el terreno a Tampa Bay, 3-1. Ahora, entre el 499 y el 500, Miguel permaneció ocho juegos sin sacar la bola, con cuatro hits dentro del campo en 31 turnos.

“Mi amigo Johnny Shadow logró su divorcio al 50%. Su esposa se quedó con el 50% de todo lo que tienen y el abogado con el otro 50%”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Entra por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5