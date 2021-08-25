Managers in the Hall of Fame – Los mánagers en el Hall de la Fama

“If death were good, the gods would not be immortal” … Sacha Guitry.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Oswaldo M. Gutiérrez, from Ocumare del Tuy, lies and asks…: “You. He wrote that he would not vote for Miguel Cabrera, even if he hit his 500th home run. Do you think the same now?

Friend Chaldo …: A lie! I never wrote that. Only 500 home runs don’t guarantee anyone a Hall of Fame. And yes, now I say the same, it is not guaranteed. You have to wait until five years after his retirement. We will see!

Gregorio Casablanca, from Mazatlán, asks …: “How many managers have been elevated to Cooperstown?”

Amigo Goyo …: As managers, there are 23 …: Walter Alston, Sparky Ánderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Foster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Robinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver … Nine others were elevated as players, but ended up being managers … Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Two who were already managers were raised in 2015 for their careers as players, Ryne Sandberg with the Phillies and Paul Molitor of the Twins.

Eduardo Espinoza R. from Mexico City, asks …: Do you feel obliged to answer all the questions we ask you, answer them all, and why isn’t there another journalist who also answers questions about baseball? ”

Friend Lalo …: I do not feel, nor am I obliged. I do not answer them all, only the ones that I think deserve attention and the ones that fit in the space I have, and if someone sends a lot of questions, I have to eliminate some of them. As for others not addressing the concerns of readers, I think you should ask them. I don’t know why they don’t.

Luis Rojas, from Carora, asks …: “Who has the record for home robberies in a season and in history?”

Amigo Lucho…: In one season, Ty Cobb, eight, in 1912; in history, Cobb, 54 in 24 seasons, 1905-1928.

Isaac M. Ortega P. from Caracas, asks …: “Is it a home run when an outfielder trying to catch a ball hit to the outfield, but the ball goes from his glove over the stands or to the bleachers?”

Friend Chac…: Yes, it is a home run.

—————————————Español———————–

Los mánagers en el Hall de la Fama

“Si la muerte fuera un bien, los dioses no serían inmortales”… Sacha Guitry.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Oswaldo M. Gutiérrez, de Ocumare del Tuy, miente y pregunta…: “Ud. escribió que no votaría por Miguel Cabrera, aún si sacaba su jonrón 500. ¿Opina lo mismo ahora?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: ¡Mentira! Nunca escribí eso. Solo que los 500 jonrones no le garantizan el Hall de la Fama a nadie. Y sí, ahora digo lo mismo, no lo tiene garantizado. Hay que esperar hasta cinco años después de su retiro. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Gregorio Casablanca, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos mánagers han sido elevados a Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Goyo…: Como mánagers, van 23…: Walter Alston, Sparky Ánderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Fóster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Róbinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver… Otros nueve fueron elevados como peloteros, pero terminaron siendo mánagers… Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Dos que ya eran mánagers, fueron elevados en 2015, por sus carreras como peloteros, Ryne Sandberg con los Phillies y Paul Molitor de los Twins.

Eduardo Espinoza R. de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: ¿Se siente Ud. obligado a responder todas las preguntas que le hacemos, las contesta todas, y por qué no hay algún otro periodista que también responda preguntas sobre beisbol?”.

Amigo Lalo…: No me siento, ni estoy obligado. No las contesto todas, solo las que creo merecen atención y las que caben en el espacio que tengo, y si alguien envía muchas preguntas, tengo que eliminarle algunas. En cuanto a que otros no atienden las inquietudes de los lectores, creo debes preguntarles a ellos. Ignoro por qué no lo hacen.

Luis Rojas, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Quién tiene el récord de robos de home en una temporada y en la historia?”.

Amigo Lucho…: En una temporada, Ty Cobb, ocho, en 1912; en la historia, Cobb, 54 en 24 temporadas, 1905-1928.

Isaac M. Ortega P. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Es jonrón cuando a un outfielder le pega la pelota en el guante al tratar de atraparla, pero se va a las tribunas o a los bleachers?”.

Amigo Chac…: Sí, es jonrón.

