Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto. He went deep off pitcher, Steven Matz in the sixth inning. I mention the pitcher’s name in this particular home run because this is a BIG one that will be remembered for all time. Let’s face it, 500 home runs is a major achievement as only twenty-six players have reached that goal.
If you don’t know much about Miguel, here is a bit of his major league achievements. Cabrera’s 14 seasons aren’t all about home runs — there’s also four batting titles, two RBI crowns, back-to-back MVP seasons, a Triple Crown and of course a lot of home runs.
Miguel also won the prestigious AL LatinoMVP in 2009.
Recent Articles
- The first homer that Miguel Cabrera – El primer jonrón que sacó Miguel Cabrera August 26, 2021
- Congrats to Miguel Cabrera August 25, 2021
- Lindor And Baez In Lineup: Mets Lose To Giants August 25, 2021
- Managers in the Hall of Fame – Los mánagers en el Hall de la Fama August 25, 2021
- Cubs and Reds to the “Field of Dreams” – Cachorros y Rojos al “Field of Dreams” August 24, 2021
- The Letters from Beyond.- From the “Patón” Carrasquel for Eduardo and Martín / Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- Del “Patón” Carrasquel para Eduardo y Martín August 23, 2021
- 56 years since Marichal hit Roseboro – 56 años del batazo de Marichal a Roseboro August 22, 2021
- Ugas Now The Legitimate WBA Champion August 22, 2021
- Voting for the HOF a work of a judge – Votar para el HOF una labor de juez August 21, 2021
- Cortes Again Pitches Yankees To Another Win August 21, 2021