Congrats to Miguel Cabrera

This was the LatinoMVP award given to Cabrera for his 2009 season. The award is a water color painting done ny by nationally kn artist, James Fiorentino. (Photo Latino Sports)

Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th home run on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto. He went deep off pitcher, Steven Matz in the sixth inning. I mention the pitcher’s name in this particular home run because this is a BIG one that will be remembered for all time. Let’s face it, 500 home runs is a major achievement as only twenty-six players have reached that goal.

If you don’t know much about Miguel, here is a bit of his major league achievements. Cabrera’s 14 seasons aren’t all about home runs — there’s also four batting titles, two RBI crowns, back-to-back MVP seasons, a Triple Crown and of course a lot of home runs.

Miguel also won the prestigious AL LatinoMVP in 2009.