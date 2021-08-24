Cubs and Reds to the “Field of Dreams” – Cachorros y Rojos al “Field of Dreams”

“Nothing uglier, dirty, or messy than the stage of a theater from behind” … Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Gilberto Rivas, from Los Angeles, asks…: “What other activity will Major League Baseball present as the“ Field of Dreams, Yankees-White Sox? Because you answered the reader, Celso J. Acosta S. from Mexicali, that they are preparing more shows like that? “. Friend Gil …: This year’s “Field of Dreams” was seen on television by nearly six million people (5,900,127), the highest number in the regular season since a 2005 game, so logically, they will repeat the experience. Cubs and Reds will play there, in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 11, 2022, Thursday.

Carlos M. Realte, from Lagos de Morelos, asks …: “What do you know about the Charros de Jalisco, will they disappear or will they continue playing?”

Friend Chalo…. Coincidentally, I just spoke with my dear friend, the lawyer Armando Navarro, owner of the team’s name, and he told me that “the Charros will continue, with or without me”. He promises to facilitate, sell, loan or lease the brand, so that, anyway, they continue playing. He is in negotiations with two businessmen from Sonora, who are close friends of baseball and reside in Guadalajara.

Desideris J. Félix G. de Obregón, asks…: “What are the underpants used by bigleagers, short or old, very long like?”.

Friend Shedi …: Each player has the preference, that is not uniform. Just as it depends on what you call “old.” Most use knee-length ones to make jockstraps more comfortable.

Fernando Fernández, from Barcelona in Spain, asks …: “In which international category is the top Spanish baseball?”

Friend Nando …: They are considered at the height of the professional Double A of the United States, that is, the second quality of the minor leagues. Only surpassed by Triple A.

José P. Encinas L. de Mexicali, “the city that captured the sun”, cooperates with the column. Report…: “Reviewing the list of players who are in the Hall of Fame of Major League Baseball teams, I found two more Venezuelans than those mentioned in recent days

You posted, Melvin Mora (Orioles) Johan Santana (Twins) Edgardo Alfonso (Mets) Manny Trillo (Phillies) and David Concepción (Reds).

I comment that also Omar Vizquel (Indians) and Luis Aparicio (Orioles)

Friend Cheché…: Very grateful.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Cachorros y Rojos al “Field of Dreams”

“Nada más feo, sucio, ni desordenado que el escenario de un teatro por detrás”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Gilberto Rivas, de Los Ángeles, pregunta…: “¿Cuál otra actividad presentará Major League Baseball como el “Field of Dreams, Yankees-Medias Blancas?. Porque Ud. contestó al lector, Celso J. Acosta S. de Mexicali, que están preparando más espectáculos por el estilo?”.

Amigo Gil…: El “Field of Dreams” de este año lo vieron por televisión cerca de seis millones de personas (5.900.127), la mayor cantidad en temporada regular desde un juego de 2005, por lo que lógicamente, repetirán la experiencia. Cachorros y Rojos jugarán allá, en Dyersville, Iowa, el 11 de agosto de 2022, día jueves.

Carlos M. Realte, de Lagos de Morelos, pregunta…: “¿Qué sabe Ud. de los Charros de Jalisco, desaparecerán o seguirán jugando?”.

Amigo Chalo…. Casualmente, acabo de hablar con mi querido amigo, el abogado Armando Navarro, propietario del nombre del equipo, y me dice que “los Charros seguirán, conmigo o sin mí”. Promete facilitar, vender, prestar o arrendar la marca, para que, de todas maneras, sigan jugando. Él está en negociaciones con dos empresarios sonorenses, muy amigos del beisbol y residenciados en Guadalajara.

Desideris J. Félix G. de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Cómo son los calzoncillos que usan los bigleagers, cortos o antiguos, larguísimos?”.

Amiga Shedi…: Cada pelotero tiene su preferencia, eso no es uniforme. Igual que depende de qué llames “antiguos”. La mayoría usa los que llegan hasta las rodillas, para usar más cómodamente los suspensorios.

Fernando Fernández, de Barcelona de España, pregunta…: “¿En cuál categoría internacional está el máximo beisbol español?”.

Amigo Nando…: Se le considera a la altura del Doble A profesional de Estados Unidos, o sea, la segunda calidad de las ligas menores. Solo superada por Triple A.

José P. Encinas L. de Mexicali, “la ciudad que capturó al sol”, coopera con la columna. Informa…: “Revisando la lista de peloteros que están en el Hall de la Fama de equipos de Grandes Ligas, encontré dos venezolanos más de los que mencionó en días pasados

Ud. publicó, Melvin Mora (Orioles) Johan Santana (Twins) Edgardo Alfonso (Mets) Manny Trillo (Phillies) y David Concepción (Rojos).

Le comento que también Omar Vizquel (Indios) y Luis Aparicio (Orioles)

Amigo Cheché…: Muy agradecido.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

