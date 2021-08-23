The Letters from Beyond.- From the “Patón” Carrasquel for Eduardo and Martín / Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- Del “Patón” Carrasquel para Eduardo y Martín

“Win today’s game with everything you have. Tomorrow you’ll see how you can solve tomorrow ”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My valued lefties, Eduardo Rodríguez and Martín Pérez, Red Sox…:

You have suffered a fatal night, a 10-1 loss, to the Rangers and in none other than Fenway Park. But are they a bad pair of pitchers?

Well no. History says otherwise.

And there is a lot of youth, Martín in his 30’s and Eduardo in his 28’s.

So, cheer up, the future will be better, nights of glory will come, as they have already had in quantity. Between the two they have won 123 games, 63 Martín, 60 Eduardo.

Now, you have to take advantage of defeats. For example, how is your health? … How are the arms? … And the legs? … Also, were we well prepared? … Had we run enough? … Why the fast ball’s weren’t like before and the curves didn’t go through the plate at the necessary level? …

Horrible defeat on Friday, 10-1, Eduardo had five runs scored in just 3.2 innings and Martin, in a single inning, four more.

From the bleachers they shouted …:

“Venezuelans, go home!”

Those were the same voices that other times have cheered for them, the same fans who have left Fenway many nights with red hands from applauding them so much.

Ah! do not think that I am conformist. I consider that I was a good competitor. Otherwise, Scout Joe Cambria would not have taken me to the Washington Senators. I don’t think I made him look bad, because, it’s true, I had a short career, eight seasons since 1939, but I won 50 games, with a 3.73 ERA, against 39 losses.

By the time I reached the major leagues, 26, you were already a veteran achiever. And they have another advantage that I did not have, they are left-handed. Only three out of 10 pitchers in the majors are left-handed, so hitters have a harder time against you.

It is very important to pitch, always keep your mind on baseball. For example, forget that you can be free agents in October, and Eduardo can sign for much more than the 8.3 million he is receiving this year; Like Martín, he could exceed his five million. Leave that to the agents. The brains of the two must be alone on the field of play.

They have one of the best managers in the major leagues, Alex Cora. Of cordial, positive treatment and very wide wisdom of the game. You will enjoy many nights of cheers and applause. You’ll see.

A hug… El Patón.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde El Más allá.- Del “Patón” Carrasquel para Eduardo y Martín

“Gana el juego de hoy con todo lo que tengas. Mañana ya verás como resuelves el de mañana”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis apreciados zurdos, Eduardo Rodríguez y Martín Pérez, Medias Rojas…:

Han sufrido Uds. una noche fatal, de derrota 10-1, ante los Rangers y nada menos que en Fenway Park. Pero, ¿son un par de malos lanzadores?

Pues, no. La historia dice otra cosa.

Y hay mucha juventud, Martín en sus 30 y Eduardo en sus 28.

Entonces, ánimo arriba, que el futuro será mejor, vendrán noches de gloria, como ya las han tenido en cantidad. Entre los dos han ganado 123 juegos, 63 Martín, 60 Eduardo.

Ahora, a las derrotas hay que sacarles provecho. Por ejemplo, ¿qué tal la salud?…¿Cómo están los brazos?… ¿Y las piernas?… Además, ¿estábamos bien preparados?… ¿Habíamos corrido lo suficiente?… ¿Por qué las rectas no eran como antes y las curvas no pasaban por el home al nivel necesario?…

Horrible derrota la del viernes, 10-1, a Eduardo le anotaron cinco carreras en apenas 3.2 de innings y a Martín, en un solo inning, cuatro más.

Desde los bleachers gritaban…:

“¡Venezolanos, go home!”.

Esas eran las mismas voces que otras veces los han vitorado, los mismos fanáticos que han salido del Fenway muchas noches con las manos rojas de tanto aplaudirlos.

¡Ah! no crean que soy conformista. Considero que fui un buen competidor. En caso contrario, no me habría llevado a los Senadores de Washington el scout Joe Cambria. Creo que no le hice quedar mal, porque, es verdad, tuve una carrera corta, de ocho temporadas desde 1939, pero gané 50 juegos, con efectividad de 3.73, frente a 39 derrotas.

A la edad que llegue a Grandes Ligas, 26 años, ya Uds. eran veteranos triunfadores. Y tienen otra ventaja que yo no tuve, son zurdos. Solo tres de cada 10 pitchers en las Mayores son zurdos, por lo que los bateadores tienen más dificultades frente a Uds.

Es muy importante para lanzar, tener la mente siempre en el beisbol. Por ejemplo, olvídense de que pueden ser agentes libres en octubre, y Eduardo puede firmar por mucho más de los ocho millones 300 mil que está recibiendo este año; igual que Martín podría superar sus cinco millones. Eso déjenselo a los agentes. Los cerebros de los dos deben estar solo en el terreno de juego.

Tienen uno de los mejores mánagers de Grandes Ligas, Alex Cora. De trato cordial, positivo y sabiduría muy amplia del juego. Van a disfrutar a muchas noches de vítores y aplausos. Ya verán.

Un abrazo… El Patón.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

