56 years since Marichal hit Roseboro – 56 años del batazo de Marichal a Roseboro

“Ugly, iconic, incredible incident.”

The journalists declared themselves very surprised by what happened.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The headlines reflected disbelief. Two bigleagers so chivalrous, so fine and decent, like Juan Marichal, pitcher for the Giants, and John Roseboro, catcher for the Dodgers, seemed incapable of starring in such an incident.

Marichal, called “The Dominican Dandy”, because of his elegant figure and his fine manners, had attacked Roseboro with such a blow that they had to apply 14 stitches.

It happened on the afternoon of August 22, 1965, before the largest audience that the Giants received that season in their Candlestick Park in San Francisco, 42 thousand 807 people.

The Giants, who were in first place, beat the Dodgers, 4-3, in a game started with two future Hall of Famers on the mound, Sandy Koufax and Marichal. There were two more in the Giants’ lineup, via Cooperstown, Willie Mays and Willie McCovey.

It was the time when there were many reasons to bring the ball closer to hitters. In that Don Drysdale (Dodgers) was the most aggressive. In contrast, Koufax was considered incapable of scaring off hitters.

That was part of the drama. Marichal had been passed a fastball close to Maury Wills’ face, because he hit the hit ball on his first inning, and Koufax was not sending revenge for home plate when “El Dandy Dominicano” appeared to bat.

Roseboro decided to take things on his own, and at the end of the third inning, when returning the ball to Koufax, he passed it very close to Marichal’s right ear, who considered himself so offended, that he turned to see him, with the bat. above, to challenge him.

They only exchanged a few words, Roseboro took off his mask, the Dominican believed that he was going to attack him with it, and he swung the bat over the center of his head, from which a lot of blood gushed out. The umpire, Shag Crawford, helped the wounded, while all the players threatened a battle in the infield.

Mays, a friend of Marichal, appeared to calm him down and took him to the dugout.

Finally the Dodgers won, until the World Series versus Twins.

Marchial was suspended for 10 games and fined $ 1,750.

Juan and John ended up becoming such friends, that they were partners in golf. And at the burial of the remains of Roseboro, who died of a heart attack, on August 16, 2002, Marichal spoke the words of farewell.

56 años del batazo de Marichal a Roseboro

“Yo montaba a caballo todos los días… Pero finalmente descubrí que los jovencitos son mejores”… La Pimpi.-

“Ugly, iconic, incredible incident”.

Los periodistas se declaraban muy sorprendidos por lo ocurrido.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los titulares reflejaban la incredulidad. Dos bigleagers tan caballerosos, tan finos y decentes, como Juan Marichal, lanzador de los Gigantes, y John Roseboro, receptor de los Dodgers, parecían incapaces de protagonizar tal incidente.

Marichal, llamado “El Dandy Dominicano”, por su elegante figura y por sus finos modales, había agredido con tal batazo a Roseboro, que hubieron de aplicarle 14 puntos de sutura.

Ocurrió en la tarde del 22 de agosto de 1965, ante el mayor público que en esa temporada recibieron los Gigantes en su Candlestick Park de San Francisco, 42 mil 807 personas.

Los Gigantes, quienes estaban en primer lugar, les ganaron a los Dodgers, 4-3, en juego iniciado con dos futuros del Hall de la Fama sobre la lomita, Sandy Koufax y Marichal. Había dos más en la alineación de los Gigantes, vía Cooperstown, Willie Mays y Willie McCovey.

Era la época cuando había muchos motivos para acercarles la pelota a los bateadores. En eso Don Drysdale (Dodgers) era el más agresivo. En cambio a Koufax se le consideraba incapaz de asustar a los bateadores.

Eso fue parte del drama. Marichal le habían pasado una recta cercana a la cara de Maury Wills, porque tocó la bola de hit en su primer turno, y Koufax no enviaba venganza para home cuando “El Dandy Dominicano” aparecía a batear.

Roseboro decidió tomar las cosas por su cuenta, y en el cierre del tercer inning, al devolverle la pelota a Koufax, se la pasó muy cerca de la oreja derecha a Marichal, quien se consideró tan ofendido, que volteó a verlo, con el bate arriba, para reclamarle.

Solo intercambiaron pocas palabras, Roseboro se despojó de la careta, el quisqueyano creyó que lo iba a agredir con ella, y le hizo swing sobre el centro de la cabeza, de donde brotó mucha sangre. El umpire, Shag Crawford, auxilió al herido, mientras todos los peloteros amenazaban con una batalla en el infield.

Mays, amigo de Marichal, apareció para calmarlo y se lo llevó al dugout.

Finalmente los Dodgers ganaron, hasta la Serie Mundial a los Twins.

Marchial fue suspendido por 10 juegos y multado con mil 750 dólares.

Juan y John terminaron haciéndose tan amigos, que eran compañeros en el golf. Y en el sepelio de los restos de Roseboro, quien murió de un infarto, el 16 de agosto de 2002, Marichal pronunció las palabras de despedida.

