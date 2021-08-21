Voting for the HOF a work of a judge – Votar para el HOF una labor de juez

“They call Barry Bonds ‘the Roll Royce’, because he looks very finished” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Half a Century.- A few days ago, on August 9, the 50th anniversary of Leroy (Satchel) Paige’s elevation to the Hall of Fame. He was the first to have a niche there on the merits of the Negro Leagues alone. In his speech he said…: “I know well that I have always been considered a second-class citizen. Now I’m a second-rate citizen, but inside the Hall of Fame ”…

Pure justice.- The job of a judge is not to provoke smiles or friendship approvals, but neither hatred nor grudges, it is simply to decide, according to justice, the right thing to do. To vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame is to judge. This is how I have exercised it for decades and I will continue until I can no longer do it. Fair things make me happy …

Cayapa against the $ million $ .- I get the impression that the sexual boxer, more than a pitcher, Trevor Bauer, is going to be left ruined between the two women who accuse him, their lawyers and his lawyers. The judgment is loooong without mercy. He has charged for his previous nine seasons, $ 87,248,332. For this year they are paying him 40 million, but he has not pitched since June 28, and when the sentence is handed down, the commissioner, Rob Manfred, is going to suspend him without pay …

How true! .- “We won yesterday’s game and we won today’s game. This is called “two in a row” (two in a row). If we win tomorrow’s, it would be a “winning streak” ”… Lou Brawn.-

To whom God gives it, may San Pedro say OK.- The Orioles first baseman, Chris Davis, has just announced his retirement, injured in the iliac. He had been signed by the Baltimore team in 2016, and until 2022, for 161 million dollars. After that, he was hitting 196. The contract now requires the organization to pay him nine million a year until 2025, then 3.5 million until 2032 and one million 400 thousand a year until 2037… Happy retirement, friend Chris! .

Quick fact.- The words “amygobia” and “amygobia” have been made official by the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language …

Paradoxical.- Alex Rodriguez said that Joey Gallo does not have the quality that the Yankees need to reach the postseason. And the uniform number Gallo was assigned is 13 that Alex was wearing. By the way, Gallo is one of those who had to shave their beards in order to put on the Bonx uniform …

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

