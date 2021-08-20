Ugas Ready For Pacquiao

Credit: PBC

New York: Yordenis Ugas is a WBA welterweight champion and holds a title that eight-division champion and legend Manny Pacquiao had. But the title for Ugas came via default and was not earned in the ring when Pacquiao failed to defend a mandatory that is part of boxing politics.

Ugas, though, had had a tough road to the championship and became the first fighter from Cuba to hold a welterweight title. He defends his title Saturday night against Pacquiao on a FOX Sports PPV card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This could be the last fight for Pacquiao, an eventual Hall of Famer with aspirations of becoming President of the Philippines. Ugas, 35, is ready for the opportunity and proud to represent Cuba as their champion. WBC/IBF/WBO champion Errol Spence Jr. had to withdraw from defending against Pacquiao, due to a torn retina and in turn, Ugas was available and moved up to the main event.

“This has been a long road for me,” Ugas said Thursday. “ Obviously it is short notice that I learned I was fighting Pacquiao, but I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m ready to take advantage of it. We made the adjustments we had to in the last two weeks so that I’m ready for Pacquiao. We’ve done everything we had to and we’re 100% ready to go Saturday night.

“There are no excuses heading into this fight. I’ve been in this position taking a short-notice fight before, although obviously never against a fighter the caliber of Pacquiao. I have no concerns though, and I believe both of us are going to be prepared for this fight.”

The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as Pacquiao, already a legend in the sport, can break his own record as the oldest fighter to ever win a welterweight championship, while Ugas looks to take advantage of the biggest opportunity of his career in his first world title defense.

“I’m certain that he cannot knock me out,” Ugas said. “I’ve done all the preparation over these past six years to get in this position, I’ve hit my stride and I just don’t believe I can be stopped by Manny. “I have prepared for 12 hard rounds. If this is Pacquiao’s final fight, then he’s going to be up against a guy who brought his best and who is a world-class fighter.

Pacquiao is coming off his longest layoff from the ring. It’s been almost two years since he defeated Keith Thirman and defended a WBA Super welterweight title.

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” he said. “Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday. It only took me two days to adjust to fighting Ugas. I have fought a lot of right handed fighters before. It would have been harder switching from preparing for a right hander to a southpaw. Most of my opponents have been right-handed, so there’s nothing to worry about.”

“I want to thank my whole team for this great opportunity,” Ugas said. “ More than anything, I am a fighter who represents my country of Cuba. This fight is dedicated to all the people who are fighting for freedom in Cuba, I’m fighting for all of them.”

The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Victor Ortiz meet in the 10-round welterweight co-main event, unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battle former world champion Julio Ceja in a WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator, plus undefeated contender Carlos Castro will take on former title challenger Oscar Ecandon in a 10-round featherweight attraction that kicks off the pay-per-view.

