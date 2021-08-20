Two who do not pitch collect 121 million – Dos que no lanzan cobran 121 millones

“Divorces at $ 90 each. Either we achieve good results, or your partner is returned ”… Classified.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: We are in the year of home runners, so let’s remember two Latin Americans of great power. The Mexican, Vinicio Castilla, and the Venezuelan, Andrés Galarraga, occupy four places in a record shared by 12 home runners. And the two of them are the only ones with more than one figuration. Do you remember what it is?

The Answer…: It is the record of the only teams that have had three on their rosters with 40 or more home runs each in the same season. The 1973 Braves, Davey Johnson, 43; Darrell Evans, 41; Hank Aaron, 40… Rockies from 1996, Andrés Galarraga, 47; Ellis Burks, 42; Vinicio Castilla, 40; 1997 Rockies Larry Walker, 49; Andrés Galarraga, 41; Vinicio Castilla, 40.

33,500,000, for sex with a girl.- The 30-year-old Pirates’ left-handed closer, a native of San Felipe, Venezuela, Felipe Vasquez, was sentenced in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, to two to four years in prison. His crime…: Rape of a 13-year-old girl. He would have been a free agent after the 2023 season.

Vásquez, who has not pitched since 2019, due to that trial, would have received until 2023, 33 million 500 thousand dollars, that is, five million 750 thousand, in 2020; seven million 750 thousand, in 2021; 10 million in 2022 and 19 million in 2023 …

He collected 19 million and pitched 3.1 innings. The roster is 26, but the Dodgers have used 33 pitchers this year. They suffer Coral Hamels, who charges a million for not pitching even one ball towards home plate. He suffers from arm pains. Also, last year, Hamels pitched just 3.1 innings in one start, and earned $ 18 million. He was complaining of a shoulder injury. At 37 years of age, he fears that he will retire …

And the sex boxer.- Another Dodgers pitching-dollar problem is 30-year-old sex boxer Trevor Bauer, signed for $ 102 million until 2023, but who hasn’t pitched since June 28, even though he does cash in every 15 days. And it is no longer one accusation against Bauer, but two. Another lady claims to have been beaten during a episode of sex with him …

“That gambler was sure that number five was his good luck, and that is why on date five, he bet five thousand dollars on horse number five … He came fifth” … Dick Secades.-

“It is very difficult to do everything well, but it is an obligation to try” … Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Dos que no lanzan cobran 121 millones

“Divorcios a 90 dólares cada uno. O logramos buenos resultados, o se le devuelve su pareja”… Clasificado.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Estamos en el año de los jonroneros, recordemos pues, a dos latinoamericanos de gran poder. El mexicano, Vinicio Castilla, y el venezolano, Andrés Galarraga, ocupan cuatro sitios en un record que comparten 12 jonroneros. Y ellos dos son los únicos con más de una figuración ¿Recuerdas es esa marca?

La Respuesta…: Es el record de los únicos equipos que han tenido en sus rósters a tres con 40 o más jonrones cada uno en una misma temporada. Los Bravos de 1973, Davey Johnson, 43; Darrell Evans, 41; Hank Aaron, 40… Rockies de 1996, Andrés Galarraga, 47; Ellis Burks, 42; Vinicio Castilla, 40; los Rockies de 1997, Larry Walker, 49; Andrés Galarraga, 41; Vinicio Castilla, 40.

33.500.000, por sexo con niña.- El cerrador zurdo, de los Piratas, de 30 años, nativo de San Felipe, Venezuela, Felipe Vásquez, fue sentenciado en Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, de dos a cuatro años de prisión. Su delito…: Violación sexual de una niña de 13 años. Él hubiera sido agente libre después de la temporada 2023.

Vásquez, quien no lanza desde 2019, debido a ese juicio, hubiera cobrado hasta 2023, 33 millones 500 mil dólares, o sea, cinco millones 750 mil, en 2020; siete millones 750 mil, en 2021; 10 millones en 2022 y 19 millones en 2023…

Cobró 19 millones y lanzó 3.1 innings.- El roster es de 26, pero los Dodgers han utilizado este año 33 lanzadores. Sufren a Coral Hamels, quien cobra un millón por no tirar ni una para home. Sufre de dolores en el brazo. Además, el año pasado, Hamels lanzó apenas 3.1 innings en una apertura, y cobró 18 millones. Se quejaba de lesión en el hombro. A los 37 años de edad, se teme que ha de retirarse…

Y el boxeador sexual.- Otro problema pitcheo-dólares de los Dodgers, es el boxeador sexual de 30 años, Trevor Bauer, firmado por 102 millones hasta 2023, pero quien no lanza desde el 28 de junio, aún cuando sí cobra cada 15 días. Y ya no es una acusación contra Bauer, sino dos. Otra dama dice haber sido agredida a golpes durante una sección de sexo con él…

“Aquel apostador estaba seguro de que el número cinco era el de su buena suerte, y por eso en fecha cinco, apostó cinco mil dólares al caballo número cinco… Llegó quinto”… Dick Secades.-

“Es muy difícil hacerlo todo bien, pero es una obligación intentarlo”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

