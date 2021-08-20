Ronald Torreyes is sensational – Ronald Torreyes is sensational

“Humor is the evil of adults said with the naivety of a child” … Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** An expert might say…: “Ronald Torreyes (Phillies), he’s a modest player.” But his manager, Joe Girardi, does not qualify him that way, who expresses…: “Torry is the one who turns this team on, just as when he touches the ball and arrives at first like lightning, then getting his hits over the fences, or stealing hits from hitters with sensational catches, and always ready to play in the position he is needed. A player like that is a blessing, especially when the team is like us, in a tremendous fight for qualification with the Braves and the Mets. ” The 28-year-old from Barinas has appeared in 41 games this year as a shortstop, 23 at third base, seven at second, one as a centerfielder, one at rightfield and two as a pitcher. In what is modest Ronald is in his fee, since he charges just $800 thousand dollars… ** Shoei Ohtani said about Jack (The Cat) Morris…: “I saw and heard the video. I am not offended by that. He’s in the Hall of Fame, so he’s a huge influence on everyone. ” What Morris did during the broadcast of a game, was to innocently imitate how the Japanese speak, according to him … ** The Cactus Leagues, in Arizona, and the Grapefruit games here, in Florida, will begin on February 26, with activity of the 30 teams …

-o-o-o-

“Humor is the mirror where the stupidity of the human being is reflected” … Miguel Gila.-

“The old have a future, which is their past” … Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

** The photographer who captured the image of Honus Wagner for the card published at the end of the 19th century, Dick Knoxson, was paid a dollar by the cigarette factory that put it in their packs. Now it is the most expensive card in the history of the sport, because it has been sold for $ 6.6 million … ** Mets rotation ace Jacob deGrom will no longer pitch this year, suffering from inflammation in his elbow . And he’s charging $ 35.5 million… ** Another injured Mets pitcher is Noah Syndergaard, who has protested ESPN’s abuse. A Mets game in New York, set for the afternoon, was changed to night on orders from ESPN. The bad thing was that the next day they had a game in San Francisco, a six hour flight … What abusers! …

-o-o-o-o-

“Life is all a joke. To be born, to die ….. What a joke! ”… Miguel Gila.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————–Español———————-

Ronald Torreyes es sensacional

“El humor es la maldad de los adultos dicha con ingenuidad de niño”… Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Puede ser que algún experto diga…: “Ronald Torreyes (Phillies), es un pelotero modesto”. Pero no lo califica así su mánager, Joe Girardi, quien expresa…: “Torry es quien enciende este equipo, igual cuando toca la bola y llega a primera como un bólido, que pasando sus batazos por encima de las bardas, o robándole incogibles a los bateadores con sensacionales atrapadas, y siempre listo para jugar en la posición que se le necesita. Un pelotero así es una bendición, especialmente cuando el equipo está como nosotros, en tremenda lucha por la clasificación con Bravos y Mets”. El muchacho de Barinas, de 28 años, ha aparecido este año en 41 juegos como shortstop, 23 en tercera base, siete en segunda, uno de centerfielder, otro en el rightfield y dos como lanzador. En lo que sí es modesto Ronald es en los honorarios, ya que cobra apenas 800 mil dólares… ** Shoei Ohtani dijo acerca de Jack (El Gato) Morris…: “Ví y oí el video. No estoy ofendido por eso. Él está en el Hall de la Fama, por lo que significa gran influencia para todos”. Lo que hizo Morris durante la transmisión de un juego, fue imitar inocentemente cómo hablan los japoneses, según él… ** Los juegos de las Ligas del Cactus, en Arizona, y de la Toronja aquí, en Florida, comenzarán el 26 de febrero, con actividad de los 30 quipos…

-o-o-o-

“El humor es el espejo donde se refleja lo estúpido del ser humano”… Miguel Gila.-

“Los viejos tienen un futuro, que es su pasado”… Miguel Gila.-

-o-o-o-

** Al fotógrafo que captó la imagen de Honus Wagner para la barajita editada a fines del Siglo XIX, Dick Knoxson, le pagó la fábrica de cigarrillos que la puso en sus cajetillas, un dólar. Ahora es la barajita más costosa en la historia del deporte, porque la han vendido en seis millones 600 mil dólares… ** El as de la rotación de los Mets, Jacob deGrom, ya no lanzará más este año, aquejado de inflamación en el codo. Y él cobra 35 millones 500 mil dólares… ** Otro lanzador de los Mets lesionado es Noah Syndergaard, quien ha protestado contra los abusos de ESPN. Un juego de los Mets en Nueva York, fijado para la tarde, fue cambiado a la noche por órdenes de ESPN. Lo malo fue que al día siguiente tenían juego en San Francisco, a seis horas de vuelo… ¡Qué abusadores!…

-o-o-o-o-

“La vida toda es un chiste. Nacer, morir…..¡Menuda broma!”… Miguel Gila.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

