500 home runs don’t guarantee HOF – 500 jonrones no garantizan HOF

“Sex is not everything in marriage … Something has to be done in the remaining 23 hours 45 minutes of each day” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Justo Navarro, from Caracas, asks …: “If 500 home runs are hit, does one have a certain niche in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Jus…: No number guarantees the Hall of Fame. Neither did the 600 home runs. There are nine with more than 500 home runs each, out of the Hall of Fame…: Barry Bonds, 762; Alex Rodriguez, 696; Albert Pujols, 676; Sammy Sosa, 609; Mark McGwire, 583; Rafael Palmeiro, 569; Manny Ramirez, 555; David Ortiz, 541; Gary Sheffield, 509.

Orlando Aquino, from Jupiter, Florida, asks …: “Why did you, who was such a remarkable storyteller, I heard you for many years, don’t you narrate with ESPN or FOX, have you never asked them for a job?”

Orlo friend…: No. I have never asked them for work. But they have offered it to me, and I have attended the interviews of the two networks. I cannot work for ESPN or FOX, because their narrations are from an office, watching the game on television, and I always broadcast live, from the stadiums, both in my years with Venevisión, and later, with my company, Vené International Production. I even covered all the 45 World Series games from the stadiums. I find it outrageous to do it while watching a television, and a contempt for the profession of those who agree to do it. In addition, Fox pays two thousand Mexican pesos per game, which is about 20 dollars and I charge 200 dollars, plus tickets in first class, hotel and travel expenses.

Gualberto Pernalete, from Los Teques, asks …: “Now that you also want to displace the National League with the designated hitter, what have been the best pitching averages in a season?”

Friend Beto…: Jack Bentley, Giants, National League, 427 in 1923; in the American, Walter Johnson, 433, Senators from Washington.

Máximo Ricardi, from Chicago, asks…: “Why do they say that one of Hank Aaron’s 755 home runs hit was against the Cleveland Indians, if he never played in the American League, and at his time there were no games interleague? “.

Friend Chimo…: It’s a funny trivia. The Cleveland of history is not the Indians, but Reggie Cleveland, who pitched with the Cardinals and against whom Aaron hit his 105 home run.

————————————–Español———————–

500 jonrones no garantizan HOF

“El sexo no lo es todo en el matrimonio… Algo hay que hacer en las restantes 23 horas 45 minutos de cada día”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Justo Navarro, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Si se disparan 500 jonrones, uno tiene seguro su nicho en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Jus…: Ningún número garantiza el Hall de la Fama. Los 600 jonrones tampoco. Hay nueve con más de 500 jonrones cada uno, fuera del Hall de la Fama…: Barry Bonds, 762; Alex Rodríguez, 696; Albert Pujols, 676; Sammy Sosa, 609; Mark McGwire, 583; Rafael Palmeiro, 569; Manny Ramírez, 555; David Ortiz, 541; Gary Sheffield, 509.

Orlando Aquino, de Júpiter, Florida, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. que fue tan notable narrador, yo lo oí durante muchos años, no narra con ESPN o con FOX, nunca les ha pedido trabajo a ellos?”.

Amigo Orlo…: No. Nunca les he pedido trabajo. Pero ellos sí me lo han ofrecido, y he acudido a las entrevistas de las dos cadenas. No puedo trabajar para ESPN ni para FOX, porque sus narraciones son desde una oficina, viendo el juego por televisión, y yo siempre transmití en vivo, desde los estadios, tanto en mis años con Venevisión, como después, con con mi empresa, Vené International Production. Incluso, cubrí todos los juegos de 45 Series Mundiales desde los estadios. Me parece una barbaridad hacerlo viendo un televisor, y un desprecio a la profesión de quienes aceptan hacerlo. Además, Fox paga dos mil pesos mexicanos por juego, que son unos 20 dólares y yo cobro 200 dólares, más pasajes en primera, hotel y viáticos.

Gualberto Pernalete, de Los Teques, pregunta…: “Ahora que también quieren desacomodar la Liga Nacional con el bateador designado, ¿cuáles han sido los mejores promedios de lanzadores en una temporada?”.

Amigo Beto…: Jack Bentley, Gigantes, Liga Nacional, 427 en 1923; en la Americana, Walter Johnson, 433, Senadores de Washington.

Máximo Ricardi, de Chicago, pregunta…: “¿Por qué dicen que uno de los 755 jonrones de Hank Aaron lo conectó frente a los Indios de Cléveland, si él jamás jugó en la Liga Americana, y en su época no había juegos interligas?”.

Amigo Chimo…: Es una trivia chistosa. El Cléveland de la historia no son los Indios, sino Reggie Cléveland, quien lanzaba con los Cardenales y frente a quien Aaron disparó su cuadrangular 105.

