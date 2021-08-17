Ted Williams, despot but was kind – Ted Williams, déspota pero era bondadoso

“They want to film the movie of my life, but they haven’t got the liquor license” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Celso J. Acosta S. from Mexicali, comments and asks…: “Despite the poor decisions of Major League Baseball and its Commissioner, Rob Manfred, about our sport, they occasionally surprise us with good ideas. To have celebrated the White Sox-Yankes game in a cornfield, as the movie ‘Field of Dreams’ describes it, is a rare gem of genius.

“Does MLB plan to continue to use this field in the future? What is your opinion of having seen a Major League game in such an unusual setting? ”

Checho friend …: Yes. They plan other activities like that. And I agree, the White Sox-Yankees presentation in such a scenario was very successful.

Lorenzo Quevedo P. from Culiacán, asks…: “I read that Ted Williams was a despot towards journalists, but he had a very good heart. Do you know any anecdote about him that speaks of his goodness? ”

Friend Renzo …: At the end of the 1946 World Series, which the Cardinals beat the Red Sox in seven games, Williams, then 27, received $ 2,410 for his participation in that competition, his fees for the season had been 40 thousand dollars. That endorsed World Series check was presented, as a gift, to the man who looked after the Boston clubhouse, Johnny Orlando. Those who do that work have very low salaries. They survive on the tips that players give them. By the way in that World Series, Ted hit just 200 in 25 at-bats, no home runs, one RBI.

Alan Wilson, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Is it true that Hank Aaron was not signed as an outfielder?” –

Friend Yan…: Right. He was shortstop, like Mickey Mantle, and Johnny Bench was third base.

Daniel Aular, from Báltimore, asks…: “Is it true that Wade Boggs ate chicken during his race, before each game, for good luck, because he was very superstitious.

Dano friend …: he ate chicken, not only before the games, but always, no red meat, nothing heavy, and not out of superstition, but out of preference and habit.

José Cassino, baseball scorer from Panama, asks…: “What is the Rule that deals with the ball embedded in the umpire’s mask?

Friend Cheché…: The 5.09 (g).

—————————————-Español————————–

Ted Williams,déspota pero era bondadoso

“Quieren filmar la película de mi vida, pero no han conseguido la licencia de licores”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Celso J. Acosta S. de Mexicali, comenta y pregunta…: “No obstante las malas decisiones de Major League Baseball y su Comisionado, Rob Manfred, acerca de nuestro deporte, ocasionalmente nos sorprenden con buenas ideas. Haber celebrado el juego Medias Blancas-Yankes en un maizal, tal y como lo describe la película ‘Field of Dreams’ es una joya de genialidad que pocas veces ocurre.

“¿Tiene MLB planificado continuar utilizando este campo en el futuro? ¿Qué opinión tiene usted de haber visto un juego de Liga Mayor en un escenario tan poco usual?”.

Amigo Checho…: Sí. Planifican otras actividades por el estilo. Y estoy de acuerdo, fue muy acertada la presentación Medias Blancas-Yankees en tal escenario.

Lorenzo Quevedo P. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Leí que Ted Williams era déspota con los periodistas, pero tenía muy buen corazón. ¿Conoce Ud. alguna anécdota de él que hable de sus bondades?”.

Amigo Renzo…: Al terminar la Serie Mundial de 1946, que los Cardenales ganaron en siete juegos a los Medias Rojas, Williams, entonces de 27 años, recibió por su participación en esa competencia, dos mil 410 dólares, sus honorarios por la temporada habían sido 40 mil dólares. Ese cheque de la Serie Mundial, endosado, se lo entregó, como obsequio, al hombre que cuidaba el clubhouse del Boston, Johnny Orlando. Quienes hacen ese trabajo, tienen sueldos muy bajos. Sobreviven por la propinas que les dan los peloteros. Por cierto en esa Serie Mundial, Ted bateó apenas para 200 en 25 turnos, ningún jonrón, una impulsada.

Alan Wilson, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Es verdad que Hank Aaron no fue firmado como outfielder?”-

Amigo Yan…: Cierto. Fue como shortstop, igual que Mickey Mantle, y Johnny Bench como tercera base.

Daniel Aular, de Báltimore, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que Wade Boggs comía pollo durante su carrera, antes de cada juego, para tener buena suerte, porque era muy supersticiso.

Amigo Dano…: Comía pollo, no solo antes de los juegos, sino siempre, nada de carne roja, nada de pesado, y no por superstición, sino por preferencia y costumbre.

José Cassino, anotador de beisbol de Panamá, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es la Regla que trata lo de la pelota incrustada en la careta del umpire?

Amigo Cheché…: La 5.09 (g).

