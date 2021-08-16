The Letters from Beyond – Mickey Mantle’s for Miguel Cabrera/Las Cartas desde El Más allá – La de Mickey Mantle para Miguel Cabrera

“The vaccine does not kill … The coronavirus, yes … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Miguel…: As you know, I am one of the lucky 27 who, before you, managed to hit 500 or more home runs in the Major Leagues. So I’m writing to congratulate you, and to tell you how good we feel that you join the group.

And if we talk about home runs, it is impossible not to mention our predecessor Babe Ruth, the first by these numbers. He was 92 years ago, because it happened on August 11, 1929, in Cleveland. He had hit four home runs in his last five games, so he was paced towards 500 from him.

I believe that the 27 in history deserve the recognition that they have given us over the years. So at the end of this letter, I am sending you the full list, from Barry Bonds to Eddie Murray.

As for me, you know I’m from a little town called Spavinaw in Oklahoma. Well, more than a small town, it is a hamlet, with just 437 inhabitants. My dad was a miner, so, as a teenager, I also worked in the mines. He was very tough and poorly paid, friend Miguel.

And when I came to the Yankees in 1951, I had a hard time getting into the big leagues in such a way that I couldn’t swing. That’s why I decided not to continue in baseball, but when I told Dad, he replied …:

“Well then, come to work in the mine.”

It was when I dedicated myself to improving my game. I finished the season with a .267 average, 13 home runs, 65 RBIs, the lowest in my 18 years as a bigleaguer.

Well, Miguelito, I hope that yesterday, against the Indians, you beat the pitchers and the pressure, to get your 500 and thus become 28th in the group.

Imagine, if until yesterday you had hit 499, one more is almost nothing, as they say.

Here is the list of those who are waiting for you …:

762; Hank Aaron, 755; Babe Ruth 714; Alex Rodriguez, 696; Albert Pujols, 676; Willie Mays, 660; Ken Griffey Jr., 630; Jim Thome, 612; Sammy Sosa, 609; Frank Robinson, 586.

Mark McGwire, 583; Harmon Killebrew, 573; Rafael Palmeiro, 569; Reggie Jackson, 563; Manny Ramirez, 555; Mike Schmidt, 548; David Ortiz, 541; Mickey Mantle, 536; Jimmie Foxx, 534; Willie McCovey, 521.

Frank Thomas, 521; Ted Williams, 521; Ernie Banks, 512; Eddie Mathews, 512; Mell Ott, 511; Gary Sheffield, 509; Eddie Murray, 504.

And I wish you the best of the best. A hug… Mickey.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Las Cartas desde El Más allá – La de Mickey Mantle para Miguel Cabrera

“La vacuna no mata… El coronavirus, sí… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Miguel…: Como sabrás, soy uno de los 27 afortunados, quienes antes que tú, logramos sacar 500 o más jonrones en Grandes Ligas. Te escribo, pues, para felicitarte, y para comentarte cuánto de bien nos sentimos de que te incorpores al grupo.

Y si hablamos de jonrones, imposible dejar de mencionar a nuestro precursor Babe Ruth, el primero por estos números. Hace 92 años, porque ocurrió el 11 de agosto de 1929, en Cléveland. Había disparado cuatro cuadrangulares en sus últimos cinco juegos, por lo que estaba embalado hacia sus 500.

Considero que los 27 de la historia merecemos el reconocimiento que nos han dado a través de los años. Por eso al final de esta misiva, te envío la lista completa, desde Barry Bonds hasta Eddie Murray.

En cuanto a mí, ya sabrá que soy de un pueblecito llamado Spavinaw, en Oklahoma. Bueno, más que pueblecito es un caserío, de apenas 437 habitantes. Mi papá era minero, por lo que, de adolescente, trabajé también en las minas. Era muy duro y mal pagado, amigo Miguel.

Y cuando en 1951 llegue a los Yankees, me costó acoplarme a las Grandes Ligas de tal manera, que no podía hacer el swing. Por eso dispuse no seguir en el beisbol, pero, al decírselo a papá, me respondió…:

“Bien, vente, pues, a trabajar en la mina”.

Fue cuando me dediqué a mejorar mi juego. Terminé la temporada con 267 de promedio, 13 jonrones, 65 impulsadas, los números más bajos en mis 18 años de bigleaguer.

Bueno, Miguelito, espero que ayer, frente a los Indios, hayas vencido a los pitchers y a la presión, para sacar tu 500 y convertirte así en el 28 del grupo.

Imagínate, si hasta ayer habías despachado 499, uno más es casi nada, como quien dice.

Aquí tienes la lista de quienes te esperamos…:

Barry Bonds, 762; Hank Aaron, 755; Babe Ruth 714; Alex Rodríguez, 696; Albert Pujols, 676; Willie Mays, 660; Ken Griffey hijo, 630; Jim Thome, 612; Sammy Sosa, 609; Frank Róbinson, 586.

Mark McGwire, 583; Harmon Killebrew, 573; Rafael Palmeiro, 569; Reggie Jackson, 563; Manny Ramírez, 555; Mike Schmidt, 548; David Ortiz, 541; Mickey Mantle, 536; Jimmie Foxx, 534; Willie McCovey, 521.

Frank Thomas, 521; Ted Williams, 521; Ernie Banks, 512; Eddie Mathews, 512; Mell Ott, 511; Gary Sheffield, 509; Eddie Murray, 504.

Y te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor. Un abrazote… Mickey.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

