Maddux, wonderful without a notable fastball – Maddux, maravilloso sin una recta notable

“What in my youth we called tomuza, is now called the hairdresser’s work of art. See some professional baseball and basketball players dyed blonde ”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – When Greg Maddux was released (1986-2008) it was a holiday, a special day for those of us who were going to work on the game, journalists, storytellers, commentators.

I remember saying more than once in my radio broadcasts…: “They should charge us for the days Maddux pitches. This is not work, but a privilege, a pleasure ”.

Paradoxically, it was better to see him in those bad days, when he came into the game without his best abilities, in the low-resource opportunities that all pitchers have. In such circumstances, Maddux grew, finding unusual formulas in him, and thus winning the game.

Maddux, who never had a powerful fastball, possessed two notable skills as a pitcher …:

1) .- He could put the ball, straight, curve, fast ball or inside, where he needed it.

2) .- A prodigious memory to remember how to throw to each batter, when the lists were not used as they are today.

However, his debut in the Major Leagues, with the Cubs, was one of more penalties than glories. No one believed that he had started a race to Cooperstown.

That afternoon, September 2, 1986, shortly 35 years ago, he was barely 20, and he threw an inning in relief against the Astros, they hit him, he got a strikeout, he did not walk. they scored an earned run and he was the losing pitcher. He finished that season with 2-4, 5.52 and 31 innings pitched.

Upon retiring 23 years later, in 2008, he had won 355 times (on August 7, 2004, he became number 22 with 300 or more wins), compared to 227 lost games, with a 3.16 ERA, 35 shutouts, 3371 strikeouts, 999 walks, in 5008.1 innings pitched.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame, with 97.2% of the votes, at his first opportunity, in 2014.

Greg Maddux is a rural Texan from San Angelo, a small town of 94,000 inhabitants, located in the southern part of the state.

Greg speaks in whispers, because he is afraid of disturbing others if he does it at a higher volume.

Ron Darling pitched with the Mets and in an interview, he told me …:

“The only pitcher I like, even when he pitches against us and beats us, is Greg Maddux.”

Most in baseball love this gentle peasant with the big brain to pitch.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————Español————————

Maddux, maravilloso sin una recta notable

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).

“Lo que en mi época juvenil llamábamos tomuza, ahora se le llama obra de arte del peluquero. Ver algunos jugadores profesionales de beisbol y basquetbol teñidos de rubio”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Cuando lanzaba Greg Maddux (1986-2008) era día de fiesta, día especial para quienes íbamos a trabajar en el juego, periodistas, narradores, comentaristas.

Recuerdo haber dicho más de una vez en mis transmisiones radiales…: “Deberían cobrarnos los días que lanza Maddux. Esto no es trabajo, sino un privilegio, un placer”.

Paradógicamente, era mejor verlo en esos malos días, cuando llegaba al juego sin sus mejores facultades, en las oportunidades de pocos recursos, que tienen todos los lanzadores. En tales circunstancias, Maddux se crecía, al encontrar fórmulas no habituales en él, y así ganar el juego.

Maddux, quien nunca tuvo una recta poderosa, poseía dos habilidades notables como lanzador…:

1).- Podía poner la pelota, en recta, curva, fast ball o en cambio, donde la necesitaba.

2).- Una memoria prodigiosa para recordar cómo lanzarle a cada bateador, cuando no se utilizaban las listitas de hoy día.

No obstante, su debut en Grandes Ligas, con los Cachorros, fue de más penas de glorias. Nadie creyó que había comenzado una carrera hacia Cooperstown.

Esa tarde, la del dos de septiembre de 1986, dentro de poco hará 35 años, apenas había cumplido sus 20, y lanzó un inning en relevo frente a los Astros, le conectaron un hit, logró un strikeout, no concedió bases por bolas, le anotaron una carrera limpia y fue el pitcher derrotado. Terminó esa temporada con 2-4, 5.52 y 31 innings lanzados.

Al retirarse, 23 años después, en 2008, había ganado 355 veces (el siete de Agosto de 2004, se convirtió en el número 22 con 300 o más victorias), frente a 227 juegos perdidos, con efectividad de 3.16, 35 blanqueadas, 3371 strikeouts, 999 bases por bolas, en 5008.1 innings lanzados.

Lo eligieron para ingresar el Hall de la Fama, con el 97.2% de los votos, en su primera oportunidad, en 2014.

Greg Maddux es un texano campesino, de San Ángelo, pequeña población, de 94 mil habitantes, ubicada al Sur del Estado.

Greg habla en susurros, porque teme molestar si lo hace a mayor volumen.

Ron Darling lanzaba con los Mets y en una entrevista, me dijo…:

“El único pitcher que me cae bien, hasta cuando tira contra nosotros y nos gana, es Greg Maddux”.

La mayoría en el beisbol ama a este apacible campesinito del enorme cerebro para lanzar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5