The story of the first to hit 500 home runs – La historia del primero en sacar 500 jonrones

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The 500 home run ball.- The first of the 27 with 500 home runs was Babe Ruth, who reached that milestone in Cleveland on August 11, 1929. The ball left the stadium and it fell on Lexington Avenue, where a 46-year-old gentleman named Jake Geiser was waiting for the bus, but first seized the ball. He was soon surrounded by baseball security officers, taking him in front of Ruth, who in exchange for the historic ball, gave him $ 20 and two autographed balls …

The vote for Cooperstown.- I inform the assholes, who by the way have been very calm, peaceful, in recent days …:

Numbers are important to the Hall of Fame vote, but they’re only part of a pretty big whole. The rest includes the ability for the game, integrity in action and in private life, sportsmanship, character, contribution to the team or teams for which he has played and to baseball as a sport and as a show, plus good behavior. citizen. The individual flamboyance without team sense, is not taken into account … There is no reason! …

Huge promise.- The Puerto Rican outfielder, from Humacao, Heliot Ramos, 21, is awaited by the Giants with the desire for a new boyfriend. The boy has been in Triple A (Sacramento) since the end of July, in the last seven games he has hit 384, 10 hits in 26 at-bats and had a 4-4 game, with a double …

Grand Final of Seven.- No less than seven teams in the American League seem ready to star in one of those finals that make history. The fight for the leadership of the Divisions and for the other classification positions, they are between Rays, Red Sox, Athletics, White Sox, Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays …

Salvation patiroja.- Tonight is Good Night for the pitcher of the Red Sox, Chris Sale, because it has been two years and one day that he has not pitched in the majors and in a few hours he will be on the mound of Fenway Park to pitch to the Orioles. Sale was subjected to the Tommy John operation and his return is the hope of playoffs in Boston, because he has seven seasons with 200 and more strikeouts. And the Red Sox, who are coming off eight of 10 games, appear to be falling out of the postseason for the third year in a row, after winning the 2018 World Series …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

La historia del primero en sacar 500 jonrones

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La pelota de los 500 jonrones.- El primero de los 27 con 500 jonrones fue Babe Ruth, quien llegó a la cifra en Cléveland, el 11 de agosto de 1929. La pelota salió el estadio y fue a caer en la Avenida Léxington, donde un caballero llamado Jake Geiser, de 46 años, esperaba el autobús, pero antes se apropió de la bola. Pronto lo rodearon agentes de seguridad del beisbol, y lo llevaron frente a Ruth, quien a cambio de la histórica pelota, le dio 20 dólares y dos bolas autografiadas…

El voto para Cooperstown.- Informo a los culopicosos, quienes por cierto han estado muy tranquilos, apacibles, en los últimos días…:

Los números son importantes para el voto al Hall de la Fama, pero solo son parte de un todo bastante grande. Lo demás incluye la habilidad para el juego, integridad en la acción y en la vida privada, deportivismo, carácter, contribución para con el equipo o equipos para los cuales se haya jugado y para con el beisbol como deporte y como espectáculo, más buen comportamiento ciudadano. La rimbombancia individual sin sentido de equipo, no se toma en cuenta… ¡No hay de qué!…

Promesa enorme.- El outfielder puertorriqueño, de Humacao, Heliot Ramos, de 21 años, es esperado por los Gigantes con ansias de novio nuevo. El muchacho está en Triple A (Sacramento) desde fines de julio, en los últimos siete juegos batea para 384, 10 incogibles en 26 turnos y tuvo un juego de 4-4, con un doble…

Gran final entre siete.- No menos de siete equipos en la Liga Americana, parecen listos para protagonizar uno de esos finales que hacen historia. La lucha por los lideratos de las Divisiones y por los otros puestos de clasificación, se anuncia tremenda entre Rays, Medias Rojas, Atléticos, Medias Blancas, Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays…

La salvación patiroja.- Esta noche es Noche Buena para el lanzador de los Medias Rojas, Chris Sale, porque hace dos años y un día que no lanza en las Mayores y dentro de unas horas recibirá sobre la lomita de Fenway Park a los Orioles. Sale fue sometido a la operación Tommy John y su regreso es la esperanza de play off en Boston, porque tiene siete temporadas con 200 y más strikeouts. Y los Medias Rojas, que vienen de perder ocho de 10 juegos, parecen en caída fuera de la pos temporada por tercer año en fila, después de ganar la Serie Mundial de 2018…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

