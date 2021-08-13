Shohey Ohtani’s fault is found – Encuentran la falla de Shohey Ohtani

“He was so poor that when I got here, he covered me with one hand on the front and had no hand on the back” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Fernando González and Luis M. Hernández, from Valencia, cooperated with the column…: “In addition to Melvin Mora (Orioles), Johán Santana (Twins), Edgardo Alfozo (Mets) and Manny Trillo (Phillies), another Venezuelan in the Hall of Fame of a Major League team, is David Concepción, of the Reds ”. True. Unforgivable my friend. Thank you very much… ** There is very little time for Dave Roberts to be declared the Best Dodgers Manager in history. No one in that position had faced so many calamities, like this son of the black American military man and the Japanese lady. No one managing the Dodgers, not in Brooklyn or in Los Angeles, has given their fans so many reasons for fun, entertainment, happiness. Hip, hip, hurray, Chief Roberts! … ** The Caracas newspaper “Últimas Noticias” will be circulating next month 80 years, and I have been with the company for the last 74 years. For this reason, they interview me about memories, which do not fit even in 80 editions. But the event is good to remember, with gratitude and longing, beloved characters in history, such as Miguel Angel Capriles, Oscar Yanes, Raúl Hernández, Eleazar Díaz Rangel, Ciro Urdaneta Bravo and Joaquín Araujo Ortega … ** The Red Sox suffer the same evil that plagues the Dodgers. As of yesterday they had lost 10 of the last 12 games, seven after leading after the fifth inning. They cry out for bullpen and defense, while manager Alex Cora can’t sleep …

“Women are divided into two groups, the culonas and those who have not yet had the buttocks operated” … Pacomio.-

** Some pitchers have found a way to dominate Shohei Ohtani, so he’s not going for 60 home runs anymore. At the current average of the year, it would end with 55 … ** Lionel Messi did not cry when he said goodbye to Barcelona for the pain of leaving Barza, but for the joy and happiness of going to France to collect 80 million Euros, tax-free for two years … ** If the Yankees manage to prevent their players from wearing ridiculous manes or disgusting beards, why not get them vaccinated against the coronavirus? Among others, sick and in danger, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Gary Sánchez and Anthony Rizzo …

“At this age, we can no longer give up vices, but vices do leave one” … Camilo José Cela.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Encuentran la falla de Shohey Ohtani

“Era tan pobre que cuando llegué aquí, que me tapaba con una mano por adelante y no tenía mano para lo de atrás”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Fernando González y Luis M. Hernández, de Valencia, cooperan con la columna…: “Además de Melvin Mora (Orioles), Johán Santana (Twins), Edgardo Alfozo (Mets) y Manny Trillo (Phillies), otro venezolano en el Hall de la Fama de un equipo de Grandes Ligas, es David Concepción, de los Rojos”. Cierto. Imperdonable mi gazapo. Muchas gracias… ** Falta muy poco para que Dave Roberts sea declarado El Mejor Mánager de los Dodgers en la historia. Nadie en esa posición había enfrentado tantas calamidades, como este hijo del militar negro estadounidense y de la dama japonesa. Nadie dirigiendo a los Dodgers, ni en Brooklyn ni en Los Ángeles, ha brindado a su fanaticada tantos motivos de diversión, de entretenimiento, de felicidad. ¡Hip, hip, hurra, jefe Roberts!… ** El diario “Últimas Noticias”, de Caracas, cumplirá el mes próximo, 80 años de estar circulando, y yo he estado con la empresa en los últimos 74 años. Por eso, me entrevistan acerca de los recuerdos, los cuales no caben ni en 80 ediciones. Pero es bueno el acontecimiento para recordar, con gratitud y con nostalgias, a queridos personajes de la historia, como Miguel Angel Capriles, Oscar Yanes, Raúl Hernández, Eleazar Díaz Rangel, Ciro Urdaneta Bravo y Joaquín Araujo Ortega… ** Los Medias Rojas sufren del mismo mal que agobia a los Dodgers. Hasta ayer habían perdido 10 de los últimos 12 juegos, siete después de ir adelante después del quinto inning. Claman por bullpén y defensiva, mientras el mánager Alex Cora no puede dormir…

“Las mujeres se dividen en dos grupos, las culonas y las que todavía no se han operado las nalgas”… Pacomio.-

** Algunos lanzadores han encontrado cómo dominar a Shohei Ohtani, por lo que ya no va para 60 jonrones. Al promedio actual del año, terminaría con 55… ** A los culopicosos parece que ya no les pica… ** Lionel Messi no lloró al despedirse de Barcelona por el dolor de dejar al Barza, sino por la alegría y felicidad de ir a Francia a cobrar 80 millones de Euros, libres de impuestos por dos años… **Si los Yankees logran que sus peloteros no usen ridículas melenas ni asquerosas barbas, ¿Por qué no consigan vacunarlos contra el coronavirus? Entre otros, enfermos y en peligro, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Gary Sánchez y Anthony Rizzo…

“A esta edad, ya no podemos dejar los vicios, pero los vicios sí que dejan a uno”… Camilo José Cela.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

