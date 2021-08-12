Dodgers have lost 12 of 13 extra innings – Dodgers han perdido 12 de 13 extra-innings

“Man’s best friend is no longer the dog, but Johnny Walker” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) -The Question of the Week.- This year’s season, for his home runs, invites us to remember the old Babe Ruth, who made the number three of his uniform famous. But he wasn’t wearing it when in 1927, he set the record for 60 home runs. Do you remember what number El Babe was wearing on his uniform then?

The Answer.- He was not number three, nor did he have any number, since they were not used yet. It was two years later, in 1929, when the Yankees and Indians inaugurated the custom of numbered uniforms.

He charges 30 million in the minors.- It has never been, nor will it be frequent, to see a player in the minors who collects 30 million dollars per season. That’s what Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale, 32, receives this year, who is in triple-A, Worcester, in rehab and via 60 days on the disabled list. Ironically, after being signed in 2010, Chris was promoted to the big team in just two weeks. So he did not know the long bus trips or other shortcomings of so many who play in those difficult parts …

That there are idiots, no doubt.- To jump onto the field during the action of any sport, you have to be drunk, unconsciousness or be an idiot. And I don’t think there are idiots so idiotic to be capable of such idioticness. With all this happening and nobody knows why? This year the number of those jumping onto the field in the Major League stadiums has increased considerably. But at Dodger Stadium, a ball girl named Eva Wilson slid, feet in front, against the legs of one of these jumpers, and made him fall three meters further, all sore …

And they’re going 13-one. If the Dodgers had won just half of the 12 extra innings they’ve lost this year (they have only one win after nine innings), they’d be first in the West Division. Because the Giants, who are leaders, go 72-41, while the Los Angeles boys, with everything and everything, 68-45. Logically, they need a better bullpen, that the defense make the small plays and that they eliminate the ridiculous Rule of the gift runner at second base in every extra inning …

There are already four.- With Manny Trillo now in the Hall of Fame of the Phillies, there are four Venezuelans with similar honors. The others, Johán Santana, Twins; Melvin Mora, Orioles; and Edgardo Alfonzo, Mets.

Foolish millionaires .- It is assumed that the bigleaguers, also uniformed Yankees, are rich, both in dollars and in good sense, or not ?. Well no. Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Gary Sánchez and the new Yankee, Anthony Rizzo, are millionaires in dollars, but their brains are empty of sanity, since they have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, so they have fallen ill with danger. .

Wait for dawn. – In Philadelphia, after winning eight consecutive games and staying at the top of the Eastern Division, they not only consider themselves group champions now, but they give Zach Wheeler as insurance for the Cy Young and Bryce Harper for Most Valuable … The Sun will set and We’ll See! …

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana.- La temporada de este año, por sus jonrones, invita a recordar al viejo Babe Ruth, quien hizo famoso el número tres de su uniforme. Pero no lo llevaba cuando en 1927, impuso el record de los 60 cuadrangulares. ¿Recuerdas qué número exhibía El Babe en su uniforme entonces?

La Respuesta.- No era el tres, ni tenía número alguno, ya que todavía no se usaban. Fue dos años después, en 1929, cuando Yankees e Indios Inauguraron la costumbre de los uniformes numerados.

Cobra 30 millones en las menores.- Jamás ha sido, ni será frecuente, ver en las menores a un pelotero que cobre 30 millones de dólares por temporada. Eso recibe este año el lanzador zurdo de los Medias Rojas, Chris Sale, de 32 años, quien está en triple A, Worcester, en rehabilitación y vía 60 días en la lista de los lesionados. Irónicamente, después de ser firmado en 2010, Chris fue subido al equipo grande apenas a las dos semanas. Así que no conocía los largos viajes en autobús ni otras carencias de tantos que juegan por esos difíciles lares…

De que hay idiotas, los hay.- Para tirarse al terreno de juego durante la acción de cualquier deporte, hay que estar borracho hasta la inconciencia o ser idiota. Y no creo que haya idiotas tan idiotas para ser capaces de tal idiotez. Con todo y eso, nadie sabe por qué, este año ha aumentado considerablemente el número de los saltos en lo estadios de Grandes Ligas. Pero en Dodger Stadium, una ball girl (muchacha recoge pelotas), llamada Eva Wilson, se tiró en slide, pies por delante, contra las piernas de uno de estos saltadores, y lo hizo caer tres metros más allá, todo adolorido…

Y van de 13-uno.- Si los Dodgers hubieran ganado solo la mitad de los 12 juegos extra innings que han perdido este año (nada más tienen una victoria después de los nueve innings), estarían en primer lugar de la División Oeste. Porque los Gigantes, que son líderes, van con 72-41, mientras que los muchachos de Los Ángeles, con todo y todo, 68-45. Lógicamente, necesitan mejor bullpén, que la defensiva haga las jugadas pequeñas y que eliminen la ridícula Regla del corredor de regalo en segunda base en cada inning extra…

Ya son cuatro.- Con Manny Trillo ahora en el Hall de la Fama de los Phillies, son cuatro los venezolanos con honores similares. Los otros, Johán Santana, Twins; Melvin Mora, Orioles; y Edgardo Alfonzo, Mets.

Insensatos millonarios.- Se supone que los bigleaguers, además, uniformados de Yankees, sean ricos, tanto en dólares como en sensatez, ¿o no?. Pues, no. Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Gary Sánchez y el nuevo Yankee, Anthony Rizzo, son millonarios en dólares, pero tienen el cerebro vacío de sensatez, ya que no se han vacunado contra el coronavirus, por lo que han caído enfermos de peligro…

Esperen a que amanezca.- En Philadelphia, después de ganar ocho juegos consecutivos y permanecer en la punta de la División del Este, no solo se consideran ya campeones del grupo, sino que dan a Zach Wheeler como seguro para el Cy Young y a Bryce Harper para Más Valioso… ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!…

