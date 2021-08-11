Ball embedded in umpire’s mask – Bola incrustada en careta del umpire

“Every destination has two routes, one very easy and the other very difficult. The very difficult one is the one that leads you to success ”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Heriberto Aldama, from Culiacán, asks…: “Will Esteban Loaiza’s pension as a bigleaguer be withdrawn, for having been in prison for drugs?”

Friend Beto …: That pension will not be affected at all, and neither will the other, which you receive from Social Security.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, reports and gives his opinion…: “About‘ Angelitos Negros ’in‘ Saber y Ganar ’, Cuban Antonio Machín wrote an extract from Andrés Eloy Blanco’s poem. In the Spanish television program, they were correct in how they elaborated the question, by referring to a song that Machín performed ”.

Friend Jeity…: No. They should have said the truth: “Lyrics by Andrés Eloy Blanco, music by Antonio Machín”.

Luis Peña, from Guadalajara, asks …: “What will happen to the Charros?”

Friend Lucho…: I don’t know. I fear that the passion for money will produce the worst. Such a good team, such a beautiful stadium, such a festive atmosphere and such a loyal fan base.

Críspulo Suárez M. from Orlando, asks…: “I just saw this play in my high school team match, and I want to know if the umpire ruled the right thing. Bases loaded, two outs and the batter at three and two. Of course, the runners took their lead and ran with the next pitch, the batter did not connect, it was strikeout, but the catcher did not catch the ball, which was lodged between the mask and the umpire’s face. All three runners reached home plate, the batter to second base. Are the races valid?

Friend Cris …: No. When embedding the ball is dead, so they only score one run. The batter goes to first and the other two are awarded a base.

Yoyelterio Porras, from Havana, asks …: “Who was Joe Cambria in baseball?”

Friend Cherio…: He was the first scout to dedicate himself to signing Latin Americans for the Major Leagues, with the Senadores. He was born in Italy, but he came to America as a child. Among many others, he signed the first Venezuelan bigleaguer, Alejandro Carrasquel, a pitcher for the Senators between 1939 and 1945. Players said he gave them paternal treatment. He died in Minnesota on September 24, 1962, at the age of 72.

Bola incrustada en careta del umpire

“Todo destino tiene dos rutas, una muy fácil y otra muy difícil. La muy difícil es la que te lleva al éxito”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Heriberto Aldama, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Le retirarán a Esteban Loaiza su pensión de bigleaguer, por haber estado en prisión por drogas?”.

Amigo Beto…: En nada se afectará esa pensión, y tampoco la otra, que recibe por el Seguro Social.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, informa y opina…: “Acerca de ‘Angelitos Negros’ en ‘Saber y Ganar’, el cubano Antonio Machín le puso letra a un extracto del poema de Andrés Eloy Blanco. En el programa de la televisión española, estuvieron acertados en cómo elaboraron la pregunta, al hacer referencia a una canción que Machín interpretó”.

Amigo Jeity…: No. Debieron decir l< verdad: “Letra de Andrés Eloy Blanco, música de Antonio Machín”.

Luis Peña, de Guadalajara, pregunta…: “¿Qué pasará con los Charros?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Lo ignoro. Temo que la pasión por el dinero producirá lo peor. Un equipo tan bueno, un estadio tan bonito, un ambiente tan festivo y una fanaticada tan fiel.

Críspulo Suárez M. de Orlando, pregunta…: “Acabo de ver esta jugada en encuentro del equipo de mi high school, y quiero saber si el umpire sentenció lo correcto. Bases llenas, dos outs y el bateador en tres y dos. Desde luego que los corredores salieron con el lanzamiento siguiente, el bateador le tiró y no conectó, strikeout, pero el cátcher no retuvo la pelota, la cual quedó alojada entre la careta y la cara del umpire. Los tres corredores llegaron a home, el bateador a segunda base. ¿Son válidas las carreras?”.

Amigo Cris…: No. Al incrustarse la bola está muerta, por lo que solo anotan una carrera. El bateador queda en primera y se concede una base a los otros dos.

Yoyelterio Porras, de La Habana, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue Joe Cambria en el beisbol?”.

Amigo Cherio…: Fue el primer scout en dedicarse a firmar latinoamericanos para las Grandes Ligas, con los Sendores. Había nacido en Italia, pero llegó a Estados Unidos de niño. Entre otros muchos, firmó al primer bigleaguer venezolano, Alejandro Carrasquel, lanzador de los Senadores entre 1939 y 1945. Los peloteros decían que él les daba un trato paternal. Murió en Minnesota, el 24 de septiembre de 1962, a los 72 años de edad.

