Vizquel did not abuse any bat boy – Vizquel no acoso a ningún bat boy

“I am not interested in faithful men, because if they are faithful it is because they are sick” … La Pimpi.-

Checked!

Omar Vizquel is a lucky recipient of spaces in the media. Always something new leads him to occupy the best informative sites in newspapers, radio stations, television stations, social networks, web pages and other information paths.

First, because one day I said that I did not vote for him for the Hall of Fame.

Later, because he appeared accused of beating his wife.

Now, because a young autistic man, who was a bat boy for the Birmingham Barons, double A for the White Sox, accuses him of sexual harassment.

To all of these, will I vote for him? …: No.

Do I think he hit his wife Blanca? … Yes.

Do I really think he harassed the bat boy? … No, no and no.

More jokes are made in clubhouses than anywhere else. And for that reason, since Vizquel does not answer, I called two players who were from the Barones of 2019, the year of the accusation. One of them told me …:

“Omar kept inventing jokes from many guys against all of us and we laughed a lot.”

And the other…:

“I remember that bat boy, great boy. We all loved him very much, even Vizquel. And having his back washed has nothing to do with sex. ”

The lawsuit can be a shot to the air for the lawyers, to see how much money they can get from the Caracas man.

On the other hand, a woman, whom journalists call “La Pepa Asomá”, who writes without having the media to publish her. But she writes and writes for the Hall of Fame for Vizquel.

About Birmingham, “La Pepa Asomá” she smeared letters in quantity, copying what was written by journalists from the United States, without contributing anything new.

Vizquel doesn’t need such a defense, don’t defend me, comadre! And neither is that of the failed law student, who became a storyteller and now wants to become a journalist.

Why and why is Omar going to sexually abuse an autistic young man?

Omar has very good home cooking. Even in his childhood years in Caracas, he played in military teams, called Los Aguiluchos. Of course they imposed military discipline on him.

At 54 years old, he is in full maturity with the forces of youth. He speaks English as well as Spanish. He is famous all over baseball. He’s good looking, he knows how to smile, and he’s a millionaire in dollars. He earned 63 million 210 thousand 668 in his 24 years as a player, plus 22 million 17 thousand, from advertising.

And I finally know why Vizquel de los Toros was thrown out. For this case of the bat boy.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Vizquel no acoso a ningún bat boy

“No me interesan los hombres fieles, porque si son fieles es porque están enfermos”… La Pimpi.-

¡Comprobado!

Omar Vizquel es un afortunado receptor de espacios en los medios. Siempre algo nuevo lo lleva a ocupar los mejores sitios informativos en periódicos, radioemisoras, televisoras, redes sociales, páginas web y otros vericuetos de la información.

Primero, porque un día dije que no votaba por él para el Hall de la Fama.

Después, porque apareció acusado de pegarle a su esposa.

Ahora, porque un joven autista, que fue bat boy de los Barones de Birmingham, doble A de los Medias Blancas, lo acusa de acoso sexual.

A todas éstas, ¿votaré por él?…: No.

¿Creo que le pegó a su esposa, Blanca?… Sí.

¿Creo que, realmente, acosó al bat boy?… No, no y no.

En los clubhouses se hacen más bromas que en ninguna otra parte. Y por eso, como Vizquel no contesta, llamé a dos peloteros que eran de los Barones de 2019, el año de la acusación. Uno de ellos me dijo…:

“Omar se lo pasaba inventando chistes de muchos los tipos contra todos nosotros y nos reíamos mucho”.

Y el otro…:

“Recuerdo a ese bat boy, gran muchacho. Todos lo queríamos mucho, incluso Vizquel. Y que le lavara la espalda nada tiene que ver con sexo”.

La demanda puede ser un tiro al aire de los abogados, a ver cuánto dinero le pueden sacar al caraqueño.

Por otra parte, una señora, a quien los periodistas llamamos “la Pepa Asomá”, quien escribe sin tener medios que le publiquen. Pero escribe y escribe a favor del Hall de la Fama para Vizquel.

Sobre lo de Birmingham, “la Pepa Asomá” embadurnó letras en cantidad, copiando lo escrito por periodistas de Estados Unidos, sin aportar nada nuevo.

Vizquel no necesita tal defensa, ¡no me defiendas, comadre!. Y tampoco la del estudiante de derecho fracasado, que se metió a narrador y ahora quiere hacerse periodista.

¿Por qué y para qué Omar va a abusar sexualmente de un joven autista?

Tiene Omar muy buena preparación casera. Incluso, en sus años de niño en Caracas, jugaba en equipos de militares, llamados Los Aguiluchos. Por supuesto que le imponían disciplina militar.

A los 54 años de edad, está en plena madurez con fuerzas de juventud. Habla tan bien el inglés como el castellano. Es famoso en todo el beisbol. Es bonito, sabe sonreír y es millonario en dólares. Ganó 63 millones 210 mil 668 en sus 24 años de pelotero, más 22 millones 17 mil, por publicidad.

Y por fin sé por qué botaron a Vizquel de los Toros. Por este caso del bat boy.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

