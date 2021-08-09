Traditional Yankees – Dodgers rivalry / Tradicional rivalidad de Yankees – Dodgers

“They want to film the movie of my life, but they haven’t got the liquor license” … Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Salvador Maciel, from Mexico City, asks …: “If in his swing, the batter hits the catcher’s mascot or glove with the bat, what should the umpire sentence?”

Friend Chava …: Defensive interference from the receiver. The batter goes to first base.

Gregorio Echezuría B. from Caracas, asks…: “What do you think of Yonny Hernández, who the Rangers just got up to?”.

Friend Yoyo …: Aside from how he writes Johnny, it strikes me that he has been given the nickname “Mosquito”. And according to the manager, Chris Woodward, “because he is a real mosquito on the field.”

It reminds me of my years in the bullfighting environment, when we called one of the wise monkeys of the Nuevo Circo “Mosquito”, because of his efficiency and ease with which he moved to defend picadors and horses from the attacks of the bulls. Bulls.

Now 23-year-old Yonny, a Maturín native, has something to help the Rangers with. In six minor league seasons, he hit 266; And in 2018, at A and Double-A, he stole 46 bases on 61 attempts.

Jesús Galaviz, from Hermosillo, asks…: “What is the most important rivalry between teams from the same city, where the citizens reflect the event the most?”.

Chucho friend …: That depends on what you call “important” and “reflect”, just as it also depends on the category. If you mean the Major Leagues and very winning teams, without a doubt the Yankees-Dodgers history is the most Glorious.

The Yankees have won eight World Series from the Dodgers, who have three wins, one in Brooklyn, two in Los Angeles.

Néstor L. Pérez R. from Maracaibo, asks…: “Will Shohey Ohtani’s batting average be only his when he is designated?”.

Friend Nes …: No sir. All turns together, as a designated and as a pitcher. To separate them would be to undermine the quality of him.

Manuel Moreno, Camurí Grande, asks …: “Who connected the least incogibles of those who are in the Hall of Fame?”.

Friend Manolo…: Sandy Koufax, 75.

Michelangelo Tonino, from Knoxkville, Tennessee, asks …: “Now the starters throw only three or five innings, which pitcher threw more complete shutouts in the majors, and if he is someone else, which one in Latin America?”

Amigo Micho…: Walter Johnson, 110 shutouts (1907-1927) and Juan Marichal, 52 (1960-1975).

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español———————–

Tradicional rivalidad de Yankees – Dodgers

“Quieren filmar la película de mi vida, pero no han conseguido la licencia de licores”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Salvador Maciel, de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: “Si en su swing, el bateador golpea la mascota o guante del cátcher con el bate, ¿qué debe sentenciar el umpire?”.

Amigo Chava…: Interferencia defensiva del receptor. El bateador va a primera base.

Gregorio Echezuría B. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de Yonny Hernández, a quien acaban de subir los Rangers?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Aparte de cómo él escribe Johnny, me llama la atención que le hayan acomodado el apodo de “Mosquito”. Y según el mánager, Chris Woodward, “porque es un real mosquito en el campo”.

Me recuerda mis años en el ambiente de los toros, cuando a uno de los mono sabios del Nuevo Circo lo llamábamos “Mosquito”, por su eficiencia y la facilidad conque se movía para defender a picadores y caballos de las embestidas de los toros.

Ahora, Yonny, de 23 años, nativo de Maturín, tiene con qué ayudar a los Rangers. En seis temporadas por las menores, bateó para 266; y en 2018, en A y Doble A, robó 46 bases en 61 intentos.

Jesús Galaviz, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cual es la rivalidad más importante entre equipos de una misma ciudad, donde los ciudadanos reflejan más el evento?”.

Amigo Chucho…: Eso depende de lo que llames “importante” y “reflejan”, igual que también depende de la categoría. Si te refieres a las Grandes Ligas y a equipos muy ganadores, sin duda que la historia Yankees-Dodgers es la más Gloriosa.

Los Yankees les han ganado ocho Series Mundiales a los Dodgers, quienes tienen tres victorias, una en Brooklyn, dos en Los Ángeles.

Néstor L.Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿El promedio al bate de Shohey Ohtani será solo el de cuando es designado?”.

Amigo Nes…: No señor. Todos los turnos juntos, como designado y como lanzador. Separarlos, sería atentar contra su calidad.

Manuel Moreno, Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Quién conectó menos incogibles de quienes están en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Sandy Koufax, 75.

Michelangelo Tonino, de Knoxkville, Tennessee, pregunta…: “Ahora los abridores lanzan solo tres o cinco innings, ¿cuál lanzador tiró más blanqueadas completas en Grandes Ligas, y si es otro, cuál el de Latinoamérica?”.

Amigo Micho…: Walter Johnson, 110 blanqueadas (1907-1927) y Juan Marichal, 52 (1960-1975).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

