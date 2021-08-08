Bonds’ two homers to Smoltz – Los dos jonrones de Bonds a Smoltz

“I’m hungrier than a stuffed flea” … “Happy Saturdays” .-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – John Smoltz, who pitched for the Braves and is now a MLB Network narrator, recounted on the air that before an All-Star Game, Barry Bonds thought Smoltz wanted Mark McGüire as the winner. of the Home Run Derby. That made Barry very angry, who approached him and said …:

“The next time I face you, I’m going to hit a home run, and do pirouettes afterwards, before I get to first base.”

Smoltz replied …:

“That will not happen because you will be struckout, and to celebrate, I will sit on the pitching plate.”

But next time, Bonds homered twice off Smoltz. And he didn’t do pirouettes. Now when he finished the game, he went to the Braves bus and asked …:

“Where is Smoltz, where is he?”

And when locating him …:

“I told you, I told you.”

In his entire career, Bonds hit eight home runs off Smoltz.

-o-o-o-

** The 27-year-old Dominican outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games, until part of the 2022 season, without fees. His salary is $ 580,000 for 2021. Laureano was found positive for nandrolone use… ** Star left-hander Clayton Karshaw (Dodgers) will be out of action until mid-September, as announced by manager Dave Roberts. Since July 3, Clayton has suffered from inflammation in his pitching arm. He has a record this year of 9-7, 3.39 and 127 strikeouts in 106.1 innings … ** If the Dodgers had not suffered so many calamities, even the drama of the sexual boxer, pitcher Trevor Bauer, they would easily be on top of the West of the National League. With everything and dozens of problems, they are only four games behind, 65-45, of the leaders of San Francisco, 69-41, and four above the third of San Diego, 62-49 …

** Father God is taking baseball people by the dozen. They are going to have to increase journalistic spaces for obituaries. J.R. Richard has died, at age 71, , whom many of us believed to be immortal. He looked imposing on the mound, 1971-1980, in his Astros uniform. They timed his fast ball up to 106 miles per hour.

But one afternoon in 1980 he was pitching at the Asdrodome, when he fell on the mound, a victim of a stroke. He couldn’t play anymore. That year he had been one of the All-Star pitchers and had a 1.90 ERA, in 113.2 innings, 119 strikeouts, 10 wins, four losses. In his career, 107-71, 3.15 …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————–Español————————

Los dos jonrones de Bonds a Smoltz

“Estoy pasando más hambre que pulga en peluche”… “Sábados Felices”.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – John Smoltz, quien lanzó para los Bravos y ahora es narrador de MLB Network, contó en el aire, que antes de un Juego de Estrellas, Barry Bonds pensó que él deseaba a Mark McGüire como ganador del Jonrón Derby. Eso enojó mucho a Barry, quien se le acercó y le dijo…:

“La próxima vez que me enfrente a tí te voy a conectar jonrón, y haré piruetas después, antes de llegar a primera base”.

Smoltz le respondió…:

“Eso no ocurrirá porque quedarás strikeout, y para celebrar, me sentaré sobre la goma de lanzar”.

Pero la próxima vez, Bonds le sacó dos jonrones a Smoltz. Y no hizo piruetas. Ahora, cuando terminó el juego, fue al autobús de los Bravos y preguntó…:

“¿Dónde esta Smoltz, dónde está?”.

Y al localizarlo…:

“Te lo dije, te lo dije”.

En toda su carrera, Bonds le conectó ocho jonrones a Smoltz.

-o-o-o-

** El outfielder dominicano, de 27 años, Ramón Laureano fue suspendido durante 80 juegos, hasta parte de la temporada 2022, sin honorarios. Su sueldo es de 580 mil dólares por 2021. Laureano fue encontrado positivo de consumo de nandrolone… ** El estelar zurdo Clayton Karshaw (Dodgers), estará fuera de la acción hasta mediados de septiembre, como lo anunció el mánager Dave Roberts. Desde el tres de julio, Clayton sufre de inflamación en el brazo de lanzar. Tiene record este año de 9-7, 3.39 y 127 strikeouts en 106.1 innings… ** Si los Dodgers no hubieran sufrido tantas calamidades, incluso el drama del boxeador sexual, el pitcher Trevor Bauer, estarían fáciles en el tope del Oeste de la Nacional. Con todo y las docenas de problemas, están solo a cuatro juegos por debajo, 65-45, de los líderes de San Francisco, 69-41, y cuatro encima de los terceros de San Diego, 62-49…

** Papa Dios se está llevando a la gente del beisbol por docenas. Van a tener que aumentar los espacios periodísticos para obituarios. Ahora ha muerto, a los 71 años, J.R. Richard, de quien muchos creíamos que era inmortal. Se le veía imponente en la lomita, 1971-1980, con su uniforme de los Astros. Le cronometraron la recta hasta en 106 millas por hora.

Pero una tarde de 1980 lanzaba en el Asdrodome, cuando cayó sobre la lomita, víctima de un derrame cerebral. No pudo jugar más. Ese año había sido uno de los pitchers del Juego de Estrellas y tenía efectividad de 1.90, en 113.2 innings, 119 strikeouts, 10 ganados, cuatro perdidos. En su carrera, 107-71, 3.15…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5