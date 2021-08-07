Three players jailed just for being white – Tres peloteros presos solo por ser blancos

“I don’t have time for extra batting practice, because I spend the day doing nothing”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Home runs.- From Adelaide, Australia, Héctor Marcano helps me…: “In the column for August 3, Mr. José Piña says that Carlos Zambrano gave up five home runs in a row in a game, but they were not followed, but one in the second inning, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in a row in the fifth, for a total of five. That was on August 12, 2011, at Turner Field, Atlanta, and I read about it in the box score available on Baseball Reference. The record for consecutive home runs received by a pitcher in an inning is still four ”… Thank you, friend Hector.

Star Pandemic.- In Denver and surroundings they insist that the new coronavirus outbreak in those high places is due to the fact that many infected from other cities attended the All-Star Game. But the regrowth has not been only there, but worldwide.

How harsh and unfair racial discrimination was! 71 years ago today, because it happened on August 7, 1950. The Chicago Giants, who were playing in the Black American League, came to Birmingham to face the Black Barons twice that afternoon. The Giants had three targets on their roster, pitcher Lou Chirban; second baseman Stan Miarka and shortstop Frank Dyll. Well, none of the three could participate in an inning of the double header. Before the first call of play ball, six white policemen arrived at the stadium and took the three whites from the black team, uniformed as players as they were. They were imprisoned for 72 hours.

Immortal Travelers – The Hall of Fame plaques of Roy Halladay, Satchel Paige and Joe Morgan, out for a walk. Halladay’s went yesterday to the Philadelphia stadium, where it will be shown tomorrow, to return to Cooperstown on Monday. Paige’s will be presented at the Kansas City stadium on Monday, and on Tuesday at the Legras League Museum, in that same city. She will be returned to the Hall of Fame on Monday the 16th. Morgan’s was taken away yesterday and can be seen at the Cincinnati Stadium on Sunday. She will be returned to Cooperstown on Monday.

They don’t know anything.- In the Spanish television program, “Saber y Ganar”, which is supposed to be instructive, they say that Antonio Machín was the author of “Píntame Angelitos Negros”. In primary school the real author, Andrés Eloy Blanco, is studied.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————————-Español——————–

Tres peloteros presos solo por ser blancos

“No tengo tiempo para prácticas extra de bateo, porque me paso el día sin hacer nada”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los jonrones.- Desde Adelaide, Australia, me ayuda Héctor Marcano…: “En la columna del tres de agosto, dice el Sr. José Piña, que Carlos Zambrano recibió cinco jonrones seguidos en un juego, pero no fueron seguidos, sino uno en el segundo inning, uno en el tercero, uno en el cuarto y dos seguidos en el quinto, para un total de cinco. Eso fue el 12 de agosto de 2011, en el Turner Field, de Atlanta, y lo leí en el box score disponible en Baseball Reference. El record de cuadrangulares seguidos recibidos por un pitcher en un inning sigue siendo de cuatro”… Gracias, amigo Héctor.

Pandemia de Estrellas.- En Denver y alrededores insisten en que el nuevo brote de coronavirus por esos elevados lares, se debe a que acudieron muchos infectados de otras ciudades al Juego de Estrellas. Pero el rebrote no ha sido solo allá, sino a nivel mundial.

¡Cómo de dura e injusta era la discriminación racial! Hace hoy 71 años, porque ocurrió el siete de agosto de 1950. Los Gigantes de Chicago, que jugaban en la Liga Americana de los Negros, llegaron a Birmingham para enfrentarse dos veces esa tarde a los Barones Negros. Los Gigantes llevaban en su róster a tres blancos, el lanzador, Lou Chirban; el segunda base, Stan Miarka y el shortstop, Frank Dyll. Pues, ninguno de los tres pudo participar ni en un inning del double header. Antes de la primera voz de play ball, llegaron seis policías blancos al estadio y se llevaron a los tres blancos del equipo negro, uniformados de peloteros como estaban. Estuvieron presos durante 72 horas.

Inmortales viajeros.- Las placas del Hall de la Fama de Roy Halladay, Satchel Paige y Joe Morgan, de paseo. La de Halladay se fue ayer al estadio de Philadelphia, donde será exhibida mañana, para regresar el lunes a Cooperstown. La de Paige van a presentarla en el estadio de Kansas City el lunes, y el martes en el Museo de las Ligas Legras, en esa misma ciudad. La devolverán al Hall de la Fama el lunes 16. La de Morgan se la llevaron ayer y podrá verse en el estadio de Cincinnati el domingo. La devolverán el lunes a Cooperstown.

No saben nada.- En el programa de la Televisión Española, “Saber y Ganar”, el cual se supone es instructivo, dicen que Antonio Machín fue el autor de “Píntame Angelitos Negros”. En primaria se estudia al real autor, Andrés Eloy Blanco.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

