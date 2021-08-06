The MLB schedule for the 2022 season – El calendario de MLB para temporada 2022

“The more sports I watch, the more I admire and love baseball and those who play it, in any category” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The schedule for the 2022 Major League season is ready. They will open on March 31, with all 30 teams in action. The Yankees will be in Texas, the Mets will host the Nationals and the Marlins will host the Braves… ** The 2022 All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19… ** Everything was announced yesterday with the pandemic reservations of the case …

** Yesterday, the fifth, was the 100th anniversary of the first radio broadcast of a Major League game. It was from Forbes Field, Pittsburgh, through KDKA-AM, with the Phillies visiting the Pirates … ** Retired all-star receivers, even Johnny Bench, insist that the new craze for catchers to play is silly. one knee on the ground, usually the left, when the pitcher is going to pitch. They say that this makes it more difficult to stop wild pitches, it takes more time and there is less force for shots to the bases and the thigh is exposed, exposed to fouls. If they are going to have their shin against the ground, why then they protect it with the knee pad? …

** The president of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, Juan José Ávila, announced that he has begun voting for the 2021 highs, which will last until September 2. I have not received the material to vote, or is it that because I’m old they are going to remove me from the voters? … ** By the way, Johán Santana is in the Hall of Fame for the Twins, Melvin Mora for the Orioles and Edgardo Alfonso for the Mets, but none of them in his country …

-o-o-o-o-

“My wife does not divorce me, because she does not want to share our money with the lawyers. She and I married, she has everything “… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

** A well-kept secret remains the reason the Tijuana Bulls fired manager Omar Vizquel. The beetle in this column on that team informs me that not even the players know. Meanwhile, the Toros are eight games behind the leaders of the North, Mariachis de Guadalajara, at 39-24. Vizquel left them, 34-22 … What was the problem?! … ** If this is how he is going to hit in the Major Leagues …: Nick Loffin, third baseman for the Quad Cities, Royals class A High, hit for the straight and added a double. By hitting five hits in six at-bats, he raised his on-base percentage from 736 to 785…

-o-o-o-

“Do not do good things that seem bad” … Anonymous.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@ juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

———————————————Español————————-

El calendario de MLB para temporada 2022

“Mientras más deportes veo, más admiro y más amo al beisbol y a quienes lo juegan, en cualquier categoría”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Listo el calendario de la temporada de Grandes Ligas 2022. Inaugurarán el 31 de marzo, con los 30 equipos en acción. Los Yankees estarán en Texas, los Mets recibirán a los Nationals y los Marlins atenderán la visita de los Bravos… ** El Juego de Estrellas 2022 va a realizarse en el estadio de los Dodgers, el martes 19 de julio… ** Todo fue anunciado ayer con las reservas pandemiológicas del caso…

** Ayer, día cinco, se cumplieron cien años de la primera transmisión radial de un juego de Granes Ligas. Fue desde el Forbes Field, de Pittsburgh, a través de la KDKA-AM, con los Phillies visitando a los Piratas… ** Estelares receptores retirados, incluso, Johnny Bench, inisten en que es una tontería la nueva moda de los catchers de poner una rodilla en tierra, generalmente la izquierda, cuando va a lanzar el pitcher. Dicen que así es más difícil parar los wild pitches, se necesita más tiempo y hay menos fuerza para los tiros a las bases y queda al descubierto el muslo, expuesto a los fouls. Si van a tener la espinilla contra la tierra, ¿para que entonces la protejen con la rodillera?…

** El presidente del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, Juan José Ávila, anunció que ha comenzado la votación para los elevados 2021, la cual se prolongará hasta el dos de septiembre. No he recibido el material para votar, ¿o será que por viejo me van a sacar de los electores?… ** Por cierto, Johán Santana está en el Hall de la Fama

de los Twins, Melvin Mora en el de los Orioles y Edgardo Alfonso en el de los Mets, pero ninguno de ellos en el su país…

-o-o-o-o-

“Mi esposa no se divorcia de mí, porque no quiere compartir nuestro dinero con los abogados. Casados ella y yo, ella lo tiene todo”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

** Un secreto bien guardado sigue siendo el motivo por el cual los Toros de Tijuana despidieron al mánager Omar Vizquel. El coleóptero de esta columna en ese equipo me informa que ni los peloteros lo saben. Entre tanto, los Toros están a ocho juegos de los líderes del Norte, Mariachis de Guadalajara, con 39-24. Vizquel los dejó, 34-22… ¡¿Cuál era el problema?!… ** Si así va a batear en Granes Ligas…: Nick Loffin, tercera base de los Quad Cities, Royals clase A Alta, bateó para la escalera y agregó un doble. Al batear cinco hits en seis turnos, elevó su porcentaje de embasado de 736 a 785…

-o-o-o-

“No hagas cosas buenas que parezcan malas”… Anónimo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com