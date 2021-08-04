Jeter, MLB’s first black owner – Jeter, primer negro propietario en MLB

“The truth in politics is used very little, but it is not prohibited” … Donald Trump.-

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Gustavo Coponino, from Caracas, asks …: “Can you post the Astros roster in the 2017 World Series?”

Amigo Tavo…: Carlos Correa SS, Alex Bregman 3B, Cámeron Maybin OF, George Sringer OF, Marwin González utítlity, Yuli Gurriel 1B, Evan Gattis C, Carlos Beltrán OF, Brian McCann C, Derek Fisher OF, Rosh Reddick OF, José Altuve 2B, Juan Centeno C, Collin McHugh PR, Justin Verlánder PA, Will Harris PR, Brad Peackock PR, Lance McCuller Jr. PA, Luke Gregerson PR, Francisco Liriano PR, Chris Devenski PR, Charlie Morton PA, Ken Giles PR, Joe Musgrove PR , Dallas Keuchel PA.

Lisandro García R. de Obregón, asks…: “How many managers have been elevated to Cooperstown?”.

As managers, there are 23 …: Walter Alston, Sparky Ánderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Foster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Robinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver … Nine others were raised as players, but ended up being managers … Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Two who were already managers were raised in 2015 for their careers as players, Ryne Sandberg with the Phillies and Paul Molitor of the Twins.

Ricardo Retamarco, from Miami, asks…: “Is Derek Jeter (Marins) the first black owner of a team in Major League Baseball (MLB)? And if so, why weren’t there before? ”

Amigo Rico…: Of course nothing has prohibited it, and I don’t think it is discrimination either. Neither had simply been interested. In 2002, one came close to acquiring the Montreal Expos, Robert Johnson, who soon after was the first black franchise owner in basketball, when he bought the Charlotte Bobcats. The Expos thing fell apart because in those days, Johnson was in the divorce fight and his fortune turned into a problematic litigation. Omar Minaya was cooperating with him in the management of the purchase that did not happen.

And I inform you that Jeter is a mulatto, the son of a black and a blonde.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————-Español——————-

Jeter, primer negro propietario en MLB

“La verdad en la política se usa muy poco, pero no está prohibida”… Donald Trump.-

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Gustavo Coponino, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar el róster de los Astros en la Serie Mundial 2017?”.

Amigo Tavo…: Carlos Correa SS, Alex Bregman 3B, Cámeron Maybin OF, George Sringer OF, Marwin González utítlity, Yuli Gurriel 1B, Evan Gattis C, Carlos Beltrán OF, Brian McCann C, Derek Fisher OF, Rosh Reddick OF, José Altuve 2B, Juan Centeno C, Collin McHugh PR, Justin Verlánder PA, Will Harris PR, Brad Peackock PR, Lance McCuller hijo PA, Luke Gregerson PR, Francisco Liriano PR, Chris Devenski PR, Charlie Morton PA, Ken Giles PR, Joe Musgrove PR, Dallas Keuchel PA.

Lisandro García R. de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos mánagers han sido elevados a Cooperstown?”.

Como mánagers, van 23…: Walter Alston, Sparky Ánderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Fóster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Róbinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver… Otros nueve fueron elevados como peloteros, pero terminaron siendo mánagers… Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Dos que ya eran mánagers, fueron elevados en 2015, por sus carreras como peloteros, Ryne Sandberg con los Phillies y Paul Molitor de los Twins.

Ricardo Retamarco, de Miami, pregunta…: “¿Es Derek Jeter (Marins) el primer negro propietario de un equipo en Major League Baseball (MLB)? Y si es así, ¿por qué no los hubo antes?”.

Amigo Rico…: Por supuesto que nada lo ha prohibido, y tampoco creo que se trate de discriminación. Simplemete, ningno se había interesado. El 2002, estuvo cerca de adquirir los Expos de Montreal, Robert Johnson, quien poco después fue el primer negro propietario de una franquicia en el basquetbol, cuando compró los Charlotte Bobcats. Lo de Los Expos se cayó porque por esos días, Johnson estaba en la pelea por su divorcio, y su fortuna se convirtió en un litigio problemático. Omar Minaya estuvo cooperando con él en las gestiones de la compra que no se dió.

Y te informo que Jeter es mulato, hijo de negro y rubia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5