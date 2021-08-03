Triple Game in Major League Baseball – Triple juego en Grandes Ligas

“I’m sick, and I don’t know why … But I don’t go to the doctor, because I prefer to die of surprise, and I’ll find out later … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, reports…: “I have seen the Israel-South Korea Olympic game. Tied at five, Israel went to bat the first inning of the 10th inning, and runners suddenly appeared at first and second bases. I waited for Korea to come batting, and they also gave him the two running backs. The nonsense in bad taste of Major League Baseball has no borders, and the worst thing is that in Tokyo they make them worse. ”

José Piña, from Caracas, states…: “With regard to the topic that you discussed in a recent column, I remind you that Carlos (El Toro) Zambrano received five consecutive home runs in a game, which, given his well-known explosive character, is said to it motivated his decision to retire from baseball. ”

And Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, adds…: “Paul Foytack and Chase Wright also got four out of them in one inning and in a row. And the 1961 Braves, then from Milwaukee, hit four in a row, but to different pitchers. ”

Thanks, guys. Very good journalistic help. Score a 100.

Néstor L. Pérez R. from Maracaibo, asks…: “Pitcher John Townsend lost 26 games in 1904 with the Washington Senators. Is that the record in one season? And does Chris Davis hold the record for most at-bats without hitting hits? ”

Friend Nes …: Yes. John (Happy) Townsend finished that year with 5-26, 3.58 … And yes, Davis (Orioles) was credited with zero hits in 54 straight at-bats, during the 2019 season, it is the record, apart from the launchers. Davis, however, drove in a run on that streak, walking on bases loaded.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks…: “Why are bats that break tagged and for what?”.

Friend Cheché …: That’s right, when there are suspicions that the bat has been fixed with cork, rubber or in some other way.

Gerardo Martino from Hermosillo, asks…: Is it true that once two Major League teams played three games in one day?

Friend Chardo…: Not once but three times. On September 1, 1890, Brooklyn beat Pittsburgh all three; On September 7, 1896, Baltimore beat Louisville all three; and on October 2, 1920, the Reds won two and Pittsburgh one. It is the story.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

_____________________Español_______________

Triple juego en Grandes Ligas

“Estoy enfermo, y no se de qué… Pero no voy al médico, porque prefiero morirme de sorpresa, y ya me enteraré después… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, reporta…: “He visto el juego olímpico Israel-Corea del Sur. Empatados a cinco, Israel fue a batear la primera entrada del décimo inning, y de pronto aparecieron corredores en primera y segunda bases. Esperé que Corea viniera a batear, y también le regalaron los dos corredores. Los disparates de mal gusto de Major League Baseball no tienen fronteras, y lo peor es que en Tokyo los empeoran”.

José Piña, de Caracas, expone…: “Con respecto al tema que trató en reciente columna, le recuerdo que Carlos (El Toro) Zambrano, recibió en un juego cinco cuadrangulares consecutivos, lo que, dado su conocido carácter explosivo, se dice que motivó su decisión de retirarse del beisbol”.

Y Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, agrega…: “A Paul Foytack y Chase Wright también les sacaron cuatro en un inning y consecutivos. Y los Bravos de 1961, entonces de Milwaukee, conectaron cuatro seguidos, pero a lanzadores diferentes”.

Gracias, muchachones. Muy buena ayuda periodística. Anótense un 100.

Néstor L. Pérez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “El pitcher John Townsend perdió 26 juegos en 1904 con los Senadores de Washington. ¿Es ese el record en una temporada?. Y ¿posee Chris Davis el récord de más turnos sin conectar incogibles?”.

Amigo Nes…: Sí. John (Happy) Townsend terminó ese año con 5-26, 3.58… Y sí, Davis (Orioles) se acreditó cero hit en 54 turnos seguidos, durante la temporada de 2019, es el record, aparte de los lanzadores. Davis sin embargo, impulsó una carrera en esa racha, al recibir base por bolas con las bases llenas.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta…: “¿Por qué los bates que se quiebran los etiquetan y para qué?”.

Amigo Cheché…: Así es, cuando hay sospechas de que el bate ha sido arreglado con corcho, goma o de alguna otra forma.

Gerardo Martino de Hermosillo, pregunta…: ¿Es verdad que una vez dos equipos de Grandes Ligas realizaron tres juegos en un día?

Amigo Chardo…: No una vez sino tres veces. El primero de septiembre de 1890, Brooklyn le ganó los tres a Pittsburgh; el siete de septiembre de 1896, Báltimore le ganó los tres a Louisville; y el dos de octubre de 1920, los Rojos ganaron dos y Pittsburgh uno. Es la historia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5