Watch This Boricua Win The Gold Medal – Exciting to Watch

Jasmine Camacho – Quinn ran her best time ever and beat the world record holder to put Puerto Rico on the Olympic Gold Medal map.
There seems to always be a ray of pride and hope going out to Puerto Rico whenever it is going through major hardships. This Gold medal in the Olympics has once again lift many spirits in Puerto Rico going through major economic, labor and political battles.
Congrats to Jasmine
