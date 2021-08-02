Letters from the Beyond – Hank Aaron’s to Barry Bonds / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Hank Aaron para Barry Bonds

“Most diets consist of eating as much as possible, of what one does not like” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Barry…: I am writing to you because, not only are you the greatest home runner in history, with your 762, but, along with your honorable dad, Bobby, you have another record that I think even harder to beat.

Ah, well, before I remind you that among those of us who have reached this ever after, I am the one who hit the most home runs, with my 755.

But today’s issue is about the Yardbarker guys, who found that between you and your dad they had 10 seasons of 30 homers and 30 stolen bases. Five him and five you.

Imagine, I signed up for just one.

Bobby reached 30-30 in 1969, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978; and you, in 1990, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997.

No other father-son combination appears among the 42 who in 63 seasons reached double figures. And after you two, who has achieved the feat more times, reached four, the Dominican from San Pedro de Macorís, Alfonso Soriano, in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006.

Two of the five basic skills of baseball are those of power and speed between base and base (the others, making contact with the bat, good hands and a strong and educated arm). Logically not many have combined power quickly in the legs, since, as I told you, only 42, in the 150 years of the Major Leagues, have we been able to hit 30 or more home runs and steal 30 or more bases in the same season.

See if those numbers for Bobby and you are impressive, five campaigns each at 30-30! that of the 42 in history, more than half, or 29, we have only been able to achieve such numbers once.

Perhaps there have been others who could, but traditionally, many home runners have been ordered not to steal, unless they can get there without the slide. And that’s correct, because they try to avoid injury.

Now my dear Barry, let’s take a look at the assets that have reached 30-30. None have achieved it more than once, Mike Trout in 2012, José Ramírez in 2018, Mookie Betts, also in 2018, Ronald Acuña in 2019, and Christian Yelich, also in 2019.

I inform you that here, in our More Here, the baseball people love you and respect you in quantity.

Here we think that you are a great boy, innocent, very spoiled, who has never lacked anything in his life, except for home education.

Hugs, Hank.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Hank Aaronn para Barry Bonds

“La mayoría de las dietas consisten en comer todo lo que se pueda, de lo que a uno no le gusta”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Barry…: Te escribo porque, no solo eres el mayor jonronero de la historia, con tus 762, sino que, junto con tu honorable papá, Bobby, posees otro record que me parece aún más difícil de batir.

¡Ah, bueno!, antes te recuerdo que entre quienes hemos llegado a este Más Acá, soy quien disparó más cuadrangulares, con mis 755.

Pero el asunto de hoy, trata de los muchachos de Yardbarker, quienes encontraron que entre tu papá y tú tuvieron 10 temporadas de 30 jonrones y 30 bases robadas. Cinco él y cinco tú.

Imagínate, yo me anoté una sola.

Bobby alcanzó los 30-30 en 1969, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978; y tú, en 1990, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997.

Ninguna otra combinación padre-hijo aparece entre los 42 que en 63 temporadas alcanzamos las dos cifras. Y después de ustedes dos, quien ha logrado la hazaña más veces, llegó a cuatro, el dominicano de San Pedro de Macorís, Alfonso Soriano, en 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006.

Dos de las cinco habilidades básicas del beisbol son éstas del poder y la velocidad entre base y base (las otras, hacer contacto con el bate, buenas manos y brazo fuerte y educado). Lógicamente no muchos han combinado poder con rapidez en las piernas, ya que, como te dije, solo 42, en los 150 años de Grandes Ligas, hemos podido sacar 30 o más jonrones y robar 30 o más bases en una misma temporada.

Fíjate si esos número de Bobby y tú son impresionantes, ¡cinco campañas cada uno con 30-30! que de los 42 de la historia, más de la mitad, o sea 29, solo hemos podido lograr tales números una vez.

Quizá ha habido otros que hubieran podido, pero tradicionalmente, a muchos jonroneros les han ordenado, no salir al robo, a menos que puedan llegar sin el slide. Y eso es correcto, porque tratan de evitar lesiones.

Ahora, mi querido Barry, veamos a los activos que han conseguido los 30-30. Ninguno lo ha conseguido más de una vez, Mike Trout en 2012, José Ramírez en 2018, Mookie Betts, también en 2018, Ronald Acuña en 2019, y Christian Yelich, igualmente en 2019.

Te informo que aquí, en nuestro Más Acá, la gente del beisbol te quiere y te respeta en cantidad.

Aquí pensamos que eres un gran muchacho, inocentón, muy consentido, a quien nunca le ha faltado nada en su vida, a excepción de educación casera.

Abrazos, Hank.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

