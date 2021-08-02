Jasmine Camacho-Quinn cries upon receiving her gold medal

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn proudly displays her Puerto Rican flag at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas, ENDI.com))

The Puerto Rican hurdler was excited during the award ceremony of the 100 meters hurdles in Tokyo

Tokyo.- With a Maga flower in her hair and tears on her face, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn received her gold medal and national honors this morning at the award ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women’s 100m hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics, beating world record-holder Keni Harrison of the U.S. in 12.37 for her nation’s second track and field medal in Games history.