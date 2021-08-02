Jasmine Camacho-Quinn cries upon receiving her gold medal

The Puerto Rican hurdler was excited during the award ceremony of the 100 meters hurdles in Tokyo
Tokyo.- With a Maga flower in her hair and tears on her face, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn received her gold medal and national honors this morning at the award ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women’s 100m hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics, beating world record-holder Keni Harrison of the U.S. in 12.37 for her nation’s second track and field medal in Games history.
