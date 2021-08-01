Baseball players angry about the Vizquel case – Peloteros enojados por el caso Vizquel

“I came to the Yankees in 1950 wearing a little suit that cost me $ 50. And when I retired from baseball, I was sporting a $ 200 suit. But, for being me, they lowered it to 60 … For that reason I think that it was me very well “… Whitey Ford, the day of the retirement of him, in Yankee Stadium.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Why was Vizquel fired? .- One of the Tijuana Toros players tells me that most of them are angry about how they fired manager Omar Vizquel, he whispers on the condition, but he does not reveal his name …:

“They removed him because Major League Baseball informed the Bulls that they had not given him a job in the minors as a result of the lawsuit he faces, due to (allegedly) beating his wife.”

I appreciate the desire to inform my friend the player. However, it strikes me that in Mexico they now respect MLB in such a way, when in many cases they tend to act contrary to the regulations. Furthermore, it is still unknown whether Vizquel will be found guilty or not guilty.

On the other hand, most Mexican team owners are very impatient and fire their managers soon, but that happens when the club is bad. And the Bulls, with Omar at the helm, had one of the best records in the League, 34-22, they were in second place in the North Zone.

The new manager, Homar Rojas, has accused Vizquel of not injecting a winning spirit into the players. He says …: “You have to motivate the boys.”

-o-o-o-

Lindor’s disappointment.- The Mets, leaders of the East in the

National, want to secure the title, so they made that change with the Cubs, which produced Javier Báez.

The owner of the Flushing team, Steve Cohen, ordered to get a good shortstop, to seat Francisco Lindor, with everything and his contract for 361 million dollars, including the current season and until 2031. Cohen is disappointed and bitter about the hiring of Lindor, who is hitting 228, 11 homers 36 RBIs.

The East-leading Mets are 54-47.

-o-o-o-

From the sea the grouper and from the land the lamb.- After turning the corners of his lips on each side, the fat mustache, with blond and black strands, reaches his neck. His name is Andrew Chafin, the 31-year-old reliever who the A’s acquired via Cubs.

Andrew bought a yacht yesterday, because he loves the bay and doesn’t want to live on land. He will sleep lulled by the sea and to the rhythm of a rocking chair.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————Español—————–

Peloteros enojados por el caso Vizquel

“Llegué a los Yankees en 1950 vistiendo un trajecito que me costó 50 dólares. Y cuando me retiré del beisbol, lucía un traje de 200 dólares. Pero, por ser yo, me lo rebajaron a 60… Por eso creo que me fue muy bien”… Whitey Ford, el día de su retiro, en Yankee Stadium.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Por qué botaron a Vizquel?.- Uno de los peloteros de los Toros de Tijuana, me dice que la mayoría de ellos están enojado por cómo despidieron al mánager Omar Vizquel, susurra con la condición de que no revele su nombre…:

“Lo sacaron porque Major League Baseball le informó a los Toros que no le habían dado trabajo en las menores como consecuencia de la demanda que enfrenta, debido a (presuntamente) agredir a golpes a su esposa”.

Agradezco el deseo de informar de mi amigo el pelotero. Sin embargo, me llama la atención que en México respeten ahora, de tal manera a MLB, cuando en muchos casos suelen actuar de manera contraria a las reglamentaciones. Además, se ignora aún si Vizquel será declarado culpable o inocente.

Por otra parte, la mayoría de los propietarios de equipos mexicanos son muy impacientes y despiden pronto a sus mánagers, pero eso ocurre cuando el club va mal. Y los Toros, con Omar al frente, tenían uno de los mejores records de la Liga, 34-22, ubicados en segundo lugar de la Zona Norte.

El nuevo mánager, Homar Rojas sí ha acusado a Vizquel de no inyectar espíritu ganador a los peloteros. Dice…: “Hay que motivar a los muchachos”.

-o-o-o-

La decepción de Lindor.- Los Mets, líderes del este en la Nacional, quieren asegurar el título, por lo que realizaron ese cambio con los Cachorros, que les produjo a Javier Báez.

El propietario del equipo de Flushing, Steve Cohen, ordenó conseguir un buen shortstop, para sentar a Francisco Lindor, con todo y su contrato por 361 millones de dólares, incluso la actual temporada y hasta 2031. Cohen está decepcionado y amargado por la contratación de Lindor, quien batea para 228, 11 jonrones 36 impulsadas.

Los Mets, líderes del este, van con 54-47.

-o-o-o-

Del mar el mero y de la tierra el cordero.- Tras la vuelta a cada lado de las comisuras de sus labios, el gordo bigote, con hebras rubias y negras, le llega hasta el cuello. Su nombre es Andrew Chafin, relevista, de 31 años, que los Atléticos adquirieron vía Cachorros.

Andrew compraba ayer un yate, porque adora la bahía y no quiere vivir en tierra. Dormirá arrullado por el mar y a ritmo de mecedor.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5