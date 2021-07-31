NYFC Routs Columbus Crew

Bronx, NY- With a limited amount of home games at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC returned to the Bronx Friday night and ended the Columbus Crew six game winning streak with a commanding 4-1 victory. NYCFC (8-5-2, 26 points won their third straight game.
Taiago scored and had an assist for NYCFC, Valentin Castellanos made it 1-0 in the 14th minute.Keaton Park and Santiago Rodriguez also scored. NYCFC goalkeeper Luis Barraza was headed for his third straight shutout until Pedro Santos converted a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.
This was the last of the teams’ three meetings this season. The crew won a pair of 2-1 games.
New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila On another dominating win at Yankee Stadium said,
“First of all, we love to play at home. We love to have our fans there. It is special. You don’t just score goals because of the stadium. It is a factor. It’s because we play really good football. We are very disciplined. We are very organized. We are playing each other in good situations and then you can see how many goals we had. Everybody plays to make teammates good and you create a lot of chances.”
PHOTOS WARREN KING JR.
