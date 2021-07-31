Edgardo, only Latino in the Mets’ HOF – Edgardo, único latino en HOF de los Mets

“Edgardo Alfonso was born to play baseball” … Frank Cashen in 1999.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – At the end of the 1994 Major League Baseball season, the Mets brought a smiling 22-year-old named Edgardo Alfonso to their then home, Shea Stadium, as a guest.

He was presented to the Major League so that he would receive top honors for a player from the other sectors of that team, honors that included the Best Player of the Minors trophy that year.

Edgardo, a native of Santa Teresa del Tuy, had stood out in such a way as a shortstop in Double A, that they took him straight to the big team in 1995, without going through triple A.

Today Saturday, 26 years later, at 6:45 pm, before the game with the Reds, Edgardo will be enshrined to the Mets Hall of Fame, along with pitchers, Jon Matlack, and Ron Darling. With them, those immortalized in that Museum reach 30.

The ceremony was initially set for 2020, but the pandemic forced it to be postponed.

The tuyero captivated the Flushing crowd as soon as he dressed as the Mets, for his total dedication to the team with each play and thanks to his permanent smile of an innocent child.

The word Venezuela became popular among those attending Shea Stadium and on radio and television broadcasts of the games. Meanwhile, Edgardo was hitting 284 with 146 homers and 744 RBIs, especially at second base, but in emergencies, he covered the other three areas of the infield as well.

He went to the 2000 All Star Game, won the 1999 Silver Bat and in the Mets files, he appears in the top 10 in batting average, hits, runs scored and RBIs, doubles, hits and on-base percentage. (Editors Note: in 2000 Edgardo Alfonzo won the prestigious LatinoMVP award.)

Edgardo is the first Latin American in that Hall of Fame. These are the 30 …:

Joan Payson (1981); Casey Stengel (1981); Gil Hodges (1982); George M. Weiss (1982); Johnny Murphy (1983); William A. Shea (1983); Ralph Kiner (1984); Bob Murphy (1984); Lindsey Nelson (1984); Bud Harrelson (1986); Rusty Staub (1986); Tom Seaver (1988); Jerry Koosman (1989); Ed Kranepool (1990); Cleon Jones (1991); Jerry Grote (1992); Tug McGraw (1993); Mookie Wilson (1996); Keith Hernandez (1997); Gary Carter (2001); Tommie Agee (2002); Frank Cashen (2010); Dwight Gooden (2010); Davey Johnson (2010), Darryl Strawberry (2010), John Franco (2012), Mike Piazza (2013), Jon Matlack (2020-`21), Ron Darling (2020-´21) and Edgardo Alfonzo (2020-´21) .

Edgardo, único latino en HOF de los Mets

“Edgardo Alfonso nació para jugar al beisbol”… Frank Cashen en 1999.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cuando terminó la temporada 1994 de Grandes Ligas, los Mets llevaron invitado a su casa de entonces, Shea Stadium, a un sonriente jovencito de 22 años, llamado Edgardo Alfonso.

Lo presentaban en la sociedad de las Mayores, para que recibiera los máximos honores para un peloteros de las sucursales de ese equipo, honores que incluían el trofeo de Mejor Jugador de las menores ese año.

Edgardo, nativo de Santa Teresa del Tuy, había destacado de tal manera como shortstop en Doble A, que lo llevaron directo al equipo grande en 1995, sin pasar por triple A.

Hoy sábado, 26 años después, a las 6:45 de la tarde, antes del juego con los Rojos, Edgardo será elevado al Hall de la Fama de los Mets, junto con los lanzadores, Jon Matlack, y Ron Darling. Con ellos, los inmortalizados en ese Museo llegan a 30.

La ceremonia estaba fijada inicialmente para 2020, pero la pandemia obligó a posponerla.

El tuyero cautivó al público de Flushing tan pronto se uniformó de Mets, por su total entrega al equipo en cada jugada y gracias a su permanente sonrisa de niño inocente.

La palabra Venezuela se hizo popular entre los asíduos a Shea Stadium y en las transmisiones de los juegos por radio y televisión. Entre tanto, Edgardo bateaba para 284, con 146 jonrones y 744 impulsadas, especialmente como segunda base, pero en las emergencias, cubrió también las otras tres áreas del infield.

Fue al Juego de Estellas 2000, ganó El Bate de Plata 1999 y en los archivos de los Mets, aparece entre los 10 mejores en promedio al bate, incogibles, carreras anotadas e impulsadas, dobles, hits y porcentaje de embasado.

Edgardo es el primer latinoamericano en ese Hall de la Fama. Éstos son los 30…:

Joan Payson (1981); Casey Stengel (1981); Gil Hodges (1982); George M. Weiss (1982); Johnny Murphy (1983); William A. Shea (1983); Ralph Kiner (1984); Bob Murphy (1984); Lindsey Nelson (1984); Bud Harrelson (1986); Rusty Staub (1986); Tom Seaver (1988); Jerry Koosman (1989); Ed Kranepool (1990); Cleon Jones (1991); Jerry Grote (1992); Tug McGraw (1993); Mookie Wilson (1996); Keith Hernandez (1997); Gary Carter (2001); Tommie Agee (2002); Frank Cashen (2010); Dwight Gooden (2010); Davey Johnson (2010), Darryl Strawberry (2010), John Franco (2012), Mike Piazza (2013), Jon Matlack (2020-`21), Ron Darling (2020-´21) and Edgardo Alfonzo (2020-´21).

