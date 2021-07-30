Cessa optimistic about change to the Reds – Cessa optimista por cambio a los Rojos

“After every defeat there is a good lesson” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Mexican, Luis Cessa, 29, is very happy with the change that has taken him from the Yankees to the Reds, because he assumes he will be more in the action. He has a record of 3-1, 2.82 … ** Guerrilla in the Mariners’ clubhouse, against the general manager, Jerry Dipoto, because he sent bullpen ace, Kendall Graveman, to the Astros, in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and the reliever Joe Smith. “Dipoto doesn’t know what it’s like to win, because he doesn’t even watch our games. What he does in his box is play fantasy baseball “said one of the players …

** Shohei Ohtani Agents, C.A. Sport, they hope to sign a 10-year contract for $ 400 million. The pitcher-slugger is signed until 2022, this season for three million and the next for five million … ** The basketball player, Lebrón James, received 65 million last year for advertisements. No bigleaguer has received more than $ 9 million for such services in one season. Ohtani six million this year …

-o-o-o-o-

“If your wife tells you that she is doing‘ women’s things ’, be very careful! She could be crashing your car”… Dick Secades.-

-o-o-o-

** The people of the All-Star Game produced a huge outbreak of the coronavirus in Denver. There is general alarm… ** Aboriginal descendants were better off having the Cleveland team be called Indians. It didn’t offend them at all and it was a good promotion. Now they will be Guardians, because in English, Guardians (Gardians), sounds similar to Indians … I mean, right? ** In homage to the pandemic postponement, the Olympic Committee managed to delay the world time in Japan by one year, because everything there is identified as “Tokyo 2020” not 2021. In other words, in Japanese territory, I would be in my youth 91 years old and not 92 … ** Most Dodgers players have asked team officials not to take back Trevor Bauer, on charges of beating a lady who he was supposed to enjoy sexually… ** All possible harm has happened to the 2021 Dodgers. Now, Mookie Betts is injured with a swollen hip …

** The habanero, José Borrero, 20-year-old shortstop, has hit in triple A, Louisville of the Reds, for 309, six homers and 24 RBIs, better than how he did in double A …

-o-o-o-

“I’m a forward … I’m not a footballer, I only sell aprons” … Yanny Lagueles.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español——————

Cessa optimista por cambio a los Rojos

“Tras toda derrota hay una buena lección”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El mexicano, Luis Cessa, de 29 años, está muy contento con el cambio que lo ha llevado de los Yankees a los Rojos, porque supone va a estar más en la acción. Tiene record de 3-1, 2.82… ** Guerrilla en el clubhouse de los Marineros, contra el gerente-general, Jerry Dipoto, porque mandó al as del bullpén, Kendall Graveman, a los Astros, a cambio del infielder Abraham Toro y el relevista Joe Smith. “Dipoto no sabe lo que es ganar, porque ni ve nuestros juegos. Lo que hace en su palco es jugar beisbol fantasía” dijo uno de los peloteros…

** Los agentes de Shohei Ohtani, C.A. Sport, esperan firmar contrato para 10 años, por 400 millones de dólares. El pitcher-slugger está firmado hasta 2022, esta temporada por tres millones y la siguiente por cinco millones… ** El basquetbolista, Lebrón James, cobró el año pasado 65 millones por anuncios publicitarios. Ningún bigleaguer ha recibido más de nueve millones por tales servicios en una temporada. Ohtani seis millones este año…

-o-o-o-o-

“Si tu esposa te dice que está haciendo ‘cosas de mujeres’, ¡mucho cuidado!, podría estar chocándote el carro”… Dick Secades.-

-o-o-o-

** La gente del Juego de Estrellas produjo en Denver un descomunal rebrote del coronavirus. Hay alarma general… ** A los descendientes de aborígenes les convenía más que el equipo de Cléveland se llamara Indios. En nada los ofendía y era una buena promoción. Ahora serán Guardianes, porque en inglés, Guardians (Gardians), suena parecido a Indians… ¡Digo yo, ¿no? ** En homenaje a la posposición pandémica, el Comité Olímpico logró retrasar en Japón, el tiempo mundial en un año, porque todo allá se identifica como “Tokyo 2020” no 2021. O sea, que en territorio japonés, yo estaría en mis juveniles 91 años y no 92… ** La mayoría de los peloteros de los Dodgers han pedido a los oficiales del equipo que no reciban de vuelta a Trevor Bauer, enjuiciado bajo acusación de entrarle a golpes a una dama a quien, se supone, debía disfrutarla sexualmente… ** A los Dodgers 2021 les ha ocurrido todo el mal posible. Ahora, Mookie Betts está lesionado con inflamación de una cadera…

** El habanero, José Borrero, short stop de 20 años, ha bateado en triple A, Louisville de los Rojos, para 309, seis jonrones y 24 impulsadas, mejor que como lo hacía en doble A…

-o-o-o-

“Soy delantero… No futbolista, solo vendo delantales”… Yanny Lagueles.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

