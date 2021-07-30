Báez On Playing With Lindor

Javy Báez won the prestigious LatinoMVP award in 2016 for the National League playing with the Chicago Cubs while his Puerto Rican compatriot, Francisco Lindor won the LatinoMVP in the American League while playing for the Cleveland Indians.
This past Tuesday Báez spoke on Boricua Spanish station Mega 106.9. He stated that if he goes into free agency at the end of this season, he’d like to be reunited with his Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic teammate, Lindor.
Javier Báez: "If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor. I loved playing with him in the World Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise I stay playing at shortstop. pic.twitter.com/aOiZ8FbROZ
— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 28, 2021
