The PR Women’s National Basketball Team faces Belgium in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Puerto Rico is making its Olympic women's basketball debut in Tokyo. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas ENDI.com))

This piece first appeared in ELNUEVODIA.COM we translated for our readers who want to know how PR is doing in the Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Puerto Rico faces Belgium in women’s basketball tonight.

Belgium is another tough rival for Olympic debutants, one who beat world runner-up Australia in their first match.

“We have faced Belgium in the World Cup (2019) and in other tournaments (2021). It is a team where everyone scores and runs the court. We have to go out to defend, not to get into fouls early, as we did with China, ”said Puerto Rico’s captain, Pamela Rosado.

Puerto Rico enters the game 0-1 after their loss to China on Tuesday.