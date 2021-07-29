This piece first appeared in ELNUEVODIA.COM we translated for our readers who want to know how PR is doing in the Olympics
——————————————————-
Tokyo 2020: Puerto Rico faces Belgium in women’s basketball tonight.
Belgium is another tough rival for Olympic debutants, one who beat world runner-up Australia in their first match.
“We have faced Belgium in the World Cup (2019) and in other tournaments (2021). It is a team where everyone scores and runs the court. We have to go out to defend, not to get into fouls early, as we did with China, ”said Puerto Rico’s captain, Pamela Rosado.
Puerto Rico enters the game 0-1 after their loss to China on Tuesday.
Recent Articles
- Cessa optimistic about change to the Reds – Cessa optimista por cambio a los Rojos July 30, 2021
- The PR Women’s National Basketball Team faces Belgium in action at the Tokyo Olympics. July 29, 2021
- Mets Lose As Trade Deadline Nears July 29, 2021
- Suspicious farewell to Vizquel in Mexico – Sospechosa despedida de Vizquel en México July 29, 2021
- Second week in Tokyo: all eyes on hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn July 28, 2021
- Curly manes stained blonde – Melenas ensortijadas manchadas de rubio July 28, 2021
- Ryan Sánchez exudes confidence for his Olympic debut: “I’m entering my peak” July 27, 2021
- Carrasquel or David, Aparicio and Vizquel – July 27, 2021
- All Hands On Deck With Mets Bullpen July 27, 2021
- Yankiel Rivera ended his career as an amateur after a setback in Tokyo: “Now I’m thinking about going pro” July 26, 2021