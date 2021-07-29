Suspicious farewell to Vizquel in Mexico – Sospechosa despedida de Vizquel en México

“It’s called platonic love, when you can’t put it on the plate” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week.- Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 8. The question, why, 25 years ago, was Jeter not entirely happy, even though he was Rookie of the Year and his Yankees had won the World Series over the Braves, 4-2?

The Answer.- He explains it himself in his book, “The Life You Imagine”…: “Yes, I had batted for 314, with 10 homers and 78 RBIs, but I was strikeout many times, 102, and I didn’t steal enough bases. , only 14 “. During that winter, Derek worked hard, training with a shorter bat and learning to study pitchers to steal. He improved in quantity.

The mystery of Vizquel.- Very strange, a mystery, the intespective departure of Omar Vizquel from the job of manager of the Tijuana Bulls. The team does not say the cause, and who replaced him, Homar Rojas, accuses him of not motivating the players. He said…: “I think the psychic question has subsided. You have to motivate the boys ”. But hey, Vizquel left the second best record in the North Zone there, 34-22 …

Scherzer’s millions.- Tomorrow Friday “trade deadline”, and the Nationals hope to get out of Max Scherzer, while the Dodgers have shown interest in him. But they do not want to pay the equivalent of 34 million 503 thousand 480 dollars, for what is missing from the current season, plus 100 million in the next. The agent, Scott Boras, said that if there is no extension of the contract, there will be no change …

“Why, if Pope God sent you into the world with your black hair, you paint it blonde, without being able to fool anyone, because you have a beard, mustaches, sideburns and very black eyebrows?” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

USA-Israel, tomorrow.- The United States baseball team in Tokyo will be inaugurated tomorrow, Friday, at six in the morning, Eastern time, seven at night Japanese time, against Israel. Manager Mike Scioscia said…: “According to our scouts, it is going to be a very speedy competition on the bases.” In the first half, the USA will also face Mexico and Korea …

SABR in Báltimore.- The Convention of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) will be in Báltimore, between August 17 and 21 next year, 2022, at the Hyatt Régency Inner Harbor …

“Happiness is good health and a bad memory” … La Pimpi.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español——————-

Sospechosa despedida de Vizquel en México

“Se le llama amor platónico, cuando uno no se la puede echar al plato”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana.- Derek Jeter será elevado al Hall de la Fama el miércoles ocho de septiembe. La pregunta, ¿por qué, hace 25 años, Jeter no estaba del todo feliz, aún cuando era El Novato del Año y sus Yankees habían ganado la Serie Mundial a los Bravos, 4-2?

La Respuesta.- Lo explica él mismo en su libro, “The Life You Imagine”…: “Sí, yo había bateado para 314, con 10 jonrones y 78 carreras impulsadas, pero fuí strikeout muchas veces, 102, y no robé suficientes bases, solo 14”. Durante ese invierno, Derek trabajó intensamente, entrenando con un bate más corto y aprendiendo a estudiar a los lanzadores para salirles al robo. Mejoró en cantidad.

El misterio de Vizquel.- Muy extraña, un misterio, la salida intespectiva de Omar Vizquel del trabajo de mánager de los Toros de Tijuana. El equipo no dice la causa, y quien lo sustituyó, Homar Rojas, lo acusa de no motivar a los peloteros. Dijo…: “Creo que ha decaído la cuestión anímica. Hay que motivar a los muchachos”. Pero bueno, Vizquel dejó allá el segundo mejor record de la Zona Norte, 34-22…

Los millones de Scherzer.- Mañana viernes “trade deadline”, y los Nationals esperan salir de Max Scherzer, a la vez que los Dodgers han demostrado interés en él. Pero no quieren pagar el equivalente de 34 millones 503 mil 480 dólares, por lo que falta de la actual temporada, más 100 millones en las próximas. El agente, Scott Boras, dijo que si no hay extensión del contrato, no habrá cambio…

“¿Por qué si Papa Dios te mandó al mundo con tu cabello negro, te lo pintas de rubio, sin poder engañar a nadie, porque llevas barba, bigotes, patillas y cejas negrísimas?”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

USA-Israel, mañana.- El equipo de beisbol de Estados Unidos en Tokyo, se inaugurará mañana viernes, a las seis de la mañana, hora del este, siete de la noche hora japonesa, frente a Israel. El mánager Mike Scioscia, dijo…: “Según informan nuestros scouts, va a ser una competencia con mucha velocidad en las bases”. En al primera parte USA se enfrentará, además, a México y Korea…

SABR en Báltimore.- La Convención de la Sociedad for Américan Baseball Research (SABR) será en Báltimore, entre el 17 y el 21 de agosto del próximo año, 2022, en el Hyatt Régency Inner Harbor…

“Felicidad es buena salud y mala memoria”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

