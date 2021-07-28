Second week in Tokyo: all eyes on hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will enter the 100m hurdles event in Tokyo with the best record of the year worldwide. (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas, ENDI.com)

The Puerto Rican runner will begin her participation in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday night, when she is a candidate for a medal at the Olympics

Tokyo: The second week of the Olympic Games calendar begins this Friday and, in Puerto Rico, all the attention will be on hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who is the Puerto Rican delegation’s main medal option.