Second week in Tokyo: all eyes on hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

This information appeared in ElNuevodia.com. We translated and offer to our readers interested in Puerto Rico’s participation in the Olympics.
The Puerto Rican runner will begin her participation in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday night, when she is a candidate for a medal at the Olympics
Tokyo: The second week of the Olympic Games calendar begins this Friday and, in Puerto Rico, all the attention will be on hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who is the Puerto Rican delegation’s main medal option.
