Curly manes stained blonde – Melenas ensortijadas manchadas de rubio

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Post Day like every Wednesday. Listen to me, if you didn’t send me from which town or city you are writing to me, I can’t answer you. Thanks.

Homero Campos R. from Culiacán, asks…: “My father tells me that a bigleaguer hit in a single game four times for double play, but he does not remember more details. Can he help me?

Friend Mero-Mero…: That game was on Monday July 21, 1975 and I broadcast it for Mexico and Venezuela, Astros-Mets. Here is my entry. Joe Torre, third baseman for the New Yorkers, hit four ground balls to the infield for double plays. He won Houston 6-2, by the way in 1:59 hours and before 13,414 people.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks and comments…: “Due to the commissioner’s follies, will interest in baseball wane? Good thing that Japanese boy has revolutionized the show. On the other hand, has it been considered eliminating the numbers of those players who have been supplied banned substances, or at least putting an asterisk the size of asteroids, because it is unfair to see Barry Bonds as the leading home runner of all time and not see Pete Rose who connected his 4,256 hits without help “.

Friend Chaldo …: Not only the commissioner, Rob Manfred, has damaged the image of baseball, but also the ridiculousness of the players. There is no uniformity, the uniforms badly worn, the unnecessary curly manes stained with blond swarm, and the beards loaded with sweat, snot, beer and Bolognese sauce … And for the steroids, no sanction or asterisks have been considered.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks …: “Has there been a case like Tony LaRussa, has someone returned to his job as a manager after being elevated as a manager to the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Rafa…: It is the first time something like this has happened, but it is not prohibited.

Lisandro Rey M. from Hermosillo, asks …: “Has a Major League pitcher had more than two home runs in an inning?”

Friend Liso…: Three have had four home runs in a single inning, and all three are in the Hall of Fame. Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Randy Johnson, both with the Yankees, and John Smoltz of the Braves.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, requests…: “Since you publish so many sentences, please include some from Ty Cobb”.

Friend Manolo …: I was reviewing what Cobb said and there are no funny, didactic or witty phrases. Sorry.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Melenas ensortijadas manchadas de rubio

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo como todos los miércoles. Óyeme, si no me enviaste desde cuál pueblo o ciudad me escribes, no puedo contestarte. Gracias.

Homero Campos R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Me cuenta mi padre que un bigleaguer bateó en un solo juego cuatro veces para double play, pero no recuerda más detalles. ¿Puede ayudarme?

Amigo Mero-Mero…: Ese juego fue el lunes 21 de julio de 1975 y lo transmití para México y Venezuela, Astros-Mets. Aquí tengo mi anotación. Joe Torre, tercera base de los newyorkinos, bateó cuatro roletazos al infield para double plays. Ganó Houston 6-2, por cierto en 1:59 horas y ante 13 mil 414 personas.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta y comenta…: “Debido a las locuras del comisionado, ¿decaerá el interés por el beisbol? Menos mal que ese chico japonés ha revolucionado el espectáculo. Por otra parte, ¿se ha considerado eliminar los números de esos jugadores que se han suministrado sustancias prohibidas, o al menos ponerles un asterisco del tamaño de asteroides?, porque es injusto ver a Barry Bond como líder jonronero de todos los tiempos y no ver a Pete Rose que conectó sus 4.256 hits sin ayudaditas”.

Amigo Chaldo…: No solo lo del comisionado, Rob Manfred, ha dañado la imagen del beisbol, sino también lo ridículo de los peloteros. No hay uniformidad, los uniformes mal llevados, pululan las innecesarias melenas ensortijadas y manchadas de rubio, y las barbas cargadas de sudor, mocos, cerveza y salsa boloñesa… Y para los esteroidados, no se ha considerado sanción alguna ni asteriscos.

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, pregunta…: “¿Ha habido algún caso como el de Tony LaRussa, alguien haya regresado a su trabajo de mánager después de haber sido elevado como mánager al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Rafa…: Es la primera vez que ocurre algo así, pero no está prohibido.

Lisandro Rey M. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿A algún pitcher de Grandes Ligas le han conectado más de dos jonrones en un inning?”.

Amigo Liso…: A tres les han sonado cuatro jonrones en un solo inning, y los tres están en el Hall de la Fama. Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Randy Johnson, ambos con los Yankees, y John Smoltz, de los Bravos.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, solicita…: “Ya que Ud. publica tantas frases, por favor, incluya algunas de Ty Cobb”.

Amigo Manolo…: Estuve revisando lo dicho por Cobb y no hay frases chistosas, ni didácticas o ingeniosas. Lo siento.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

