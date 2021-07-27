Ryan Sánchez exudes confidence for his Olympic debut: “I’m entering my peak”

During this year, Puerto Rican Ryan Sánchez had the opportunity to participate in five 800-meter races. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas, ENDI.com)

This piece appeared in ElNuevoDia.com. We translated for our readers.

————————————————-

The carolinense semi-athlete understands that he will arrive at the 800-meter test in Tokyo in the best condition this year.

Tokyo: Ryan Sánchez is the only rookie in the Olympic Games of the three semifinals of the track and field delegation of Puerto Rico, but he is the one who has been able to compete the most this year and the one who has run the fastest among them.