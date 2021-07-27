Carrasquel or David, Aparicio and Vizquel

“I, sir, am not bad, even though I have no lack of reasons to be so” … Camilo José Cela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. But, if you did not inform me where you are writing from, I cannot answer you.

Pedro D. Luque A. de Calabozo, asks …: “Who was the first winner of the Rookie of the Year title and why did he get it?”

Friend PeDEle …: It was Jackie Róbinson, first baseman for the Dodgers, in 1947, when they awarded only one trophy. Two years later, in 1949, it was when it was already awarded to those of the two Leagues. Robinson, the first black in the majors in the 20th century, won it WN EL ´47, because he batted for 297, 12 homers, 48 ​​RBIs and was the leader in steals with 29 in 40 attempts.

Manuel Vegas, from Charallave, asks…: “Has Ken Griffey’s Jr. been the best swing in the Major Leagues, and you can help me sell some of my cards?”

Monolo Friend…: Griffey’s was a remarkable Swing, but not the best. There have been wonderful ones, like Ty Cobb, Pete Rose, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle. And I don’t know anything about cards.

Ludwig Colmenares, from Caracas, asks …: “Can a game be put under protest?”

Friend Yuyi…: That Rule has not been changed.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks…: “How do you decide a tie in the Batting Champion’s average?”.

Chide friend…: After the primary digits, the fractions are taken into account, and if the tie persists, both are awarded.

Gabriel E. Echezuría F. de Valencia, suggests…: “Could you make a comparison between the careers and their quality as people, of Alfonso Carrasquel, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción and Omar Vízquel?”.

Friend Gabby…: As people, the four of them have been excellent, very educated, good people, cooperative, supportive in every way.

As players, they played in four different eras. Carrasquel was a pioneer, not only in Venezuela, but also in Latin America, when a bigleaguer speaking Spanish was very strange at this point. Injured knees cut off his career; Aparicio was the best shortstop of his days in the majors and he is one of the best in history; Concepción, captain, nothing less than the Great Red Machine, a good bat and also the best of his time in the position; Vizquel, admirable on defense, very showy, the most picturesque, and hit better than expected from his skills.

Choose the three that you like the most and leave me the one you don’t want, for my team’s shortstop. And a memory for Enzo Hernández.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Carrasquel o David, Aparicio y Vizquel

“Yo, señor, no soy malo, aún cuando no me faltan motivos para serlo”… Camilo José Cela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Pero, si no me informaste desde dónde escribes, no puedo contestarte.

Pedro D. Luque A. de Calabozo, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el primer ganador del título Novato del Año y por qué lo obtuvo?”.

Amigo PeDEle…: Fue Jackie Róbinson, primera base de los Dodgers, en 1947, cuando otorgaron un solo trofeo. Dos años después, en 1949, fue cuando ya se premió a los de las dos Ligas. Róbinson, primer negro en Grandes Ligas en el Siglo XX, lo ganó WN EL ´47, porque bateó para 297, 12 jonrones, 48 impulsadas y fue líder en robos con 29 en 40 intentos.

Manuel Vegas, de Charallave, pregunta…: “¿Ha sido el de Ken Griffey hijo el mejor swing en las Grandes Ligas, y si puede ayudarme a vender algunas de mis barajitas?”.

Amigo Monolo…: El de Griffey fue un Swing notable, pero no el mejor. Los ha habido maravillosos, como Ty Cobb, Pete Rose, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle. Y no se nada de barajitas.

Ludwig Colmenares, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Se puede poner un juego bajo protesta?”.

Amigo Yuyi…: Esa Regla no ha sido cambiada.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Cómo deciden un empate en el promedio del Campeón de Bateo?”.

Amigo Chide…: Después de los dígitos primarios, se toman en cuenta las fracciones, y si persiste el empate, se premia a los dos.

Gabriel E. Echezuría F. de Valencia, sugiere…: “¿Podría hacer una comparación entre las carreras y su calidad como personas, de Alfonso Carrasquel, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción y Omar Vízquel?”.

Amigo Gabby…: Como personas, los cuatro han sido inmejorables, muy educados, buenas personas, cooperadores, solidarios en todo sentido.

Como peloteros, jugaron en cuatro épocas diferentes. Carrasquel fue pionero, no solo de Venezuela, sino también de Latinoamérica, cuando era muy extraño por estas alturas un bigleaguer hablando castellano. Las rodillas lesionadas recortaron su carrera; Aparicio fue el mejor shortsop de sus días en las Mayores y es uno de los mejores en la historia; Concepción, capitán, nada menos que de la Gran Maquinaria Roja, buen bate y también el mejor de su época en la posición; Vizquel, admirable a la defensiva, muy vistoso, el más pinturero, y bateó mejor de lo que se esperaba de sus habilidades.

Escoge los tres que más te gusten y déjame el que no quieras, para shortstop de mi equipo. Y un recuerdo para Enzo Hernández.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

