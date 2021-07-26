Yankiel Rivera ended his career as an amateur after a setback in Tokyo: “Now I’m thinking about going pro”

A Quick translated update on Boricua boxer, Yankiel in the Tokio Olympics from ElNUEVODIA.com).
The Puerto Rican fighter confirmed his intention to sign as a professional after the loss in the first round of the Olympics against Saken Bibossinov, from Kazakhstan
Tokyo Flyweight Yankiel Rivera ended his amateur career today, Monday, after a defeat in the first round of the 2020 Olympic Games and will begin this year a professional stage in which he aspires to fulfill another dream.
