Letters from the Beyond – From Honus Wagner to Derek Jeter – Las cartas desde el Más Allá De Honus Wagner para Derek Jeter

“Where there is already a human being there is hope” … Stepehen Howkins”.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Derek…: As you were supposed to be elevated to Cooperstown yesterday Sunday, I was preparing to start this letter like this…:

Welcome!. You’re the 26th shortstop in the Hall of Fame. He writes you a product of the first election, 85 years ago, 1936, when they had not even built the house in Cooperstown.

That is why I too had to wait, and until 1939, when they raised the four-year elections. Go figure! we were 26.

Now you, after waiting two years, will have to stay pending until September 8. It is that they want to be able to open the doors of the city for everyone and that is why they will wait to see if the pandemic goes away.

Because, not only is the whole of humanity sick, but there are still those who do not want to be vaccinated, giving the dumbest possible explanations.

How will it be, that your Yankees, in one week, had to make 21 moves on the roster, for infected players.

Just when I had retired, in 1917, I got the Spanish Flu, in 1918, similar to the coronavirus. It was horrible. 50 million people died. Humanity is almost over.

I was very scared, because I was in my 45s and they told us that there was no remedy, that nothing could be done to avoid it or to cure it. I don’t even know how I was saved to live to be 81 years old.

Take good care of yourself, Derek, and take care of everyone and everyone you can. Fortunately, there are now dozens of vaccines, very effective.

The baseball folks here in this laid-back More Here, even I, of course, are going to celebrate big when you get to your Cooperstown niche. You have been very special to our game, something necessary when we were talked so badly about steroids.

Of course, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller also have many merits. But I have addressed you because of the fact that we were from the same position. I think I was a better hitter than you, but defensively, you beat us all.

Glove in hand you were the best of your time and of all times. No one has mastered that space between second and third with the assurance that you did. And on offense you are in the top four shortstops.

Well, patience until the eighth of September, friend Derek. And may you soon have the Floridian champagne for October, via your Marlins …

Hugs, Honus.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————Español———————-

Las cartas desde el Más Allá De Honus Wagner para Derek Jeter

De Honus Wagner para Derek Jeter

“Donde haya un ser humano hay esperanzas”… Stepehen Howkins”.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Derek…: Como se suponía te elevarían ayer domingo a Cooperstown, me preparaba para comenzar esta carta así…:

¡Bienvenido!. Eres el shortstop 26 en el Hall de la Fama. Te escribe uno producto de la primera elección, hace 85 años, 1936, cuando ni habían construído la casona de Cooperstown.

Por eso yo también tuve que esperar, y hasta 1939, cuando elevaron a los de las elecciones de cuatro años. ¡Imagínate! fuimos 26.

Ahora tú, después de esperar dos años, tendrás que permanecer pendiente hasta el ocho de septiembre. Es que ellos desean poder abrir las puertas de la ciudad para todos y por eso esperarán a ver si se aleja la pandemia.

Porque, no solo está enferma la humanidad entera, sino que aún hay quienes no quieren vacunarse, dando las explicaciones más tontas posibles.

Cómo estará la cosa, que tus Yankees, en una semana, tuvieron que hacer 21 movimientos del róster, por peloteros infectados.

Apenas cuando me había retirado, en 1917, me tocó la Gripe Española, en 1918, Parecida al coronavirus. Fue horrible. Murieron 50 millones de personas. Casi se acaba la humanidad.

Yo sentí mucho miedo, porque estaba en mis 45 años de edad y nos decían que no había remedio, que nada se podía hacer para evitarla o para curarla. No se ni como me salvé para vivir hasta los 81 años de edad.

Cuídate mucho, Derek, y cuida a todos los tuyos y a todo el que puedas. Afortunadamente ahora hay docenas de vacunas, muy efectivas.

La gente del beisbol aquí, en este apacible Más Acá, incluso yo, por supuesto, va a celebrar en grande cuando llegues a tu nicho de Cooperstown. Has sido muy especial para nuestro juego, algo necesario cuando tan mal se habló de nosotros por los esteroides.

Desde luego, también tienen muchos méritos Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller. Pero me he dirigido a tí por aquello de que fuimos de la misma posición. Creo que fui mejor bateador que tú, pero a la defensiva nos superaste a todos.

Guante en mano fuiste el mejor de tu época y de todas las épocas. Ninguno ha dominado ese espacio entre segunda y tercera con la seguridad que tú lo hiciste. Y a la ofensiva estás entre los cuatro mejores shortstops.

Bueno, paciencia hasta el ocho de septiembre, amigo Derek. Y que pronto tomes la champaña floridiana de octubre, vía tus Marlins…

Abrazos, Honus.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5