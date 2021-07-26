Adriana Díaz debuts at Tokyo 2020

Parts of this article appeared in ElNuevoDia.com. It was condensed and translated for our readers.
The female standard-bearer of the national delegation begins her participation in the Olympic Games at dawn on Tuesday.
The Puerto Rican Adriana Díaz will debut in Tokyo this Tuesday at dawn when she competes in the first match of her Olympic Games against the Austrian Jia Liu in a match corresponding to the third round.
The meeting – scheduled for 1:30 in the morning, Puerto Rico time – brings to the ring one of the most beloved athletes of Puerto Rican fans, many of whom have begun to follow this sport thanks to the sports feats of the female standard-bearer of the national delegation.
If you are one of those who plan to wake up to see ours play in their second Olympics (it was active in the Rio 2016 edition), we leave you some information about the match and about the sport that dates back to the end of the 19th century.
Why does Adriana start in the third round?
Contrary to the other two representatives of Puerto Rico in Tokyo, Melanie Díaz and Brian Afanador, who began to play in the first round, Adriana received a pass until the third round thanks to her position in the Olympic ranks, in which she occupies the ninth position .
Who is Jia Liu?
Adriana’s opponent is a 39-year-old experienced player who has competed in six Olympics: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. She occupies position 108 in the ranks of the International Tennis Federation of Table (ITTF).
