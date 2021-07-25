The Horses of Jalisco instead of the Charros – Los Caballos de Jalisco en vez de los Charros

“Nothing has broken so many friendships as the thirst for money” … Martin Luther King.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Charros de Jalisco, name owned by Armando Navarro, is about to end. The next team for the Guadalajara winters would be called the Jalisco Horses, owned by José Luis González Íñigo and Carlos Valenzuela Gómez.

“Both González Íñigo and Valenzuela Gómez, owner of the Mariachis, are very good people,” said a fellow journalist from Guadalajara.

Navarro had contributed the name of Charros, to be a partner of Salvador Quirarte, who invested the necessary money. The two got into a fight, under accusations of mismanagement in the economy. And there is no way to reconcile them.

Quirarte does not respond to calls and Navarro’s cell phone number always hears the run, run, busy run.

Meanwhile, the Zapopan stadium, in the beautiful metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, is owned by the Government of the State of Jalisco. And the governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, is a Guadalajara leader who only wants peace and good baseball.

Alfaro Ramírez likes the name of the Jalisco Horses, and he is willing to provide all the necessary support to those who dedicate themselves to organizing the best show for Jalisco and not fighting for two or three pesos of old paper.

Navarro has accused Quirarte of mishandling the team’s money, so I try to contact him to see if he informs me how his partner did something wrong. But I already told you, run, run, run, every time I hit him.

Beautiful Guadalajara and its surroundings are home to hundreds of thousands of frenzied baseball fans, who have always supported it.

However, there is a kind of gypsy curse on the ball in that sector of the world. The original Charros, played in an uncomfortable stadium, built for student baseball, located on the outskirts of the city.

It was not comfortable to go there. The Charros had to disappear in 1995.

They returned in 2014, with great enthusiasm, to a full stadium in the modern house of Zapopan, until peace ended in 2021. That is why, possibly, the 2021-2022 season, be that of the burial of the Charros and the birth of horses.

The figure of the horse is emblematic in Jalisco, especially for what these beautiful animals mean in the life of the charros.

It will be a new life for baseball from Jalisco, absolutely better than Navarro and Quilarte pulling their hair out for two or three pesos of old paper.

———————————–Español—————–

Los Caballos de Jalisco en vez de los Charros

“Nada ha roto tantas amistades como la sed del dinero”… Martín Luther King.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A punto de acabarse los Charros de Jalisco, nombre propiedad de Armando Navarro. El próximo equipo de los inviernos tapatíos, sería llamado los Caballos de Jalisco, propiedad de José Luis González íñigo y de Carlos Valenzuela Gómez.

“Tanto González Íñigo como Valenzuela Gómez, dueño de los Mariachis, son muy buena gente” opinó un compañero periodista de Guadalajara.

Navarro había aportado el nombre de Charros, para ser socio de Salvador Quirarte, quien invirtió el dinero necesario. Los dos se pelearon, bajo acusaciones de mal manejo en la economía. Y no hay manera de reconciliarlos.

Quirarte no responde a las llamadas y en el número del celular de Navarro se oye siempre el run, run, rún de ocupado.

Entre tanto, el estadio de Zapopan, en la bonita zona metropolitana de Guadalajara, es propiedad del Gobierno del Estado de Jalisco. Y el gobernador, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, es un líder tapatío que solo quiere paz y buen beisbol.

A Alfaro Ramírez le agrada el nombre de los Caballos de Jalisco, y está dispuesto a brindar todo el apoyo necesario a quienes se dediquen a organizar el mejor espectáculo para Jalisco y no a pelearse por dos o tres pesos de viejo papel.

Navarro ha acusado a Quirarte de llevar mal el dinero del equipo, por lo que trato de comunicarme con él a ver si me informa cómo su socio hizo algo indebido. Pero ya te dije, run, run, rún, toda vez que le disco.

La preciosa Guadalajara y alrededores, alberga a ciento de miles de frenéticos aficionados al beisbol, quienes lo han respaldado siempre.

Sin embargo, hay una especie de maldición gitana sobre la pelota en aquel sector del mundo. Los Charros originales, jugaban en un incómodo estadio, construído para beisbol estudiantil, ubicado en las afueras de la ciudad.

No era cómodo ir hasta allá. Tuvieron que desaparecer los Charros en 1995.

Regresaron en 2014, con gran entusiasmo, a estadio lleno en la moderna casa de Zapopan, hasta que se acabó la paz en este 2021. Por eso, posiblemente, la temporada 2021-2022, sea la del entierro de los Charros y el nacimiento de los Caballos.

La figura del caballo es emblemática en Jalisco, especialmente por lo que significan esos bellos animales en la vida de los charros.

Será una nueva vida para el beisbol jaliciense, absolutamente mejor que Navarro y Quilarte halándose las greñas por dos o tres pesos de viejo papel.

