The Marlins celebrate Old Years Day – El Día de los Viejitos celebran los Marlins

“If the spectators do not want to come to the stadium, nobody can stop them” … Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** After a year of waiting in the face of coronavirus, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 8. But tomorrow Sunday will be the narrators and journalists chosen last year and this year, Dick Kaegel, Ken Harrelson, Nick Cafardo and David Montgomery. Sincere congratulations to all… ** Wonderful !. The Tigers came within 13 games of Division leaders White Sox at the weekend with just over a third of the season remaining. And yet the general manager, Al Ávila, said that they are looking for the necessary material to acquire it before 30th (deadline). Because they say they are sure they can get into the postseason … ** The so-called “Trade Deadline 2021” will be at four in the afternoon, New York time, next Friday, July 30 … ** How few shutouts are in full games by today’s pitchers. At the Reds stadium, since its foundation, 18 years ago there have only been 23 in regular seasons, 14 for the home club, nine for the visitors. And it has been more than four years since the last one, by Scott Feldman, 4-0 against the Giants, on May 7, 2017 … ** The book “Miguel Cabrera”, by Asdrúbal Fuenmayor, appeared. 615 pages, $ 25 at Amazon …

** Tomorrow will be the 77th anniversary of the Barcelona air tragedy, in which, along with all the passengers on a plane, the beloved first baseman and tremendous hitter, José (El Terrible) Pérez Colmenares, one of the heroes, met his death. of 1941. By the way in Wikipedia in Castilian they put a photo of Ramón (Dumbo) Fernández, as if it were Pérez Colmenares. It is the ninth big mistake that I find on Wiki … ** Did you think that there was a way and a way to convince the Olympic Committee to cancel the Olympics in Japan, for the benefit of world health, when they would not have received the 1.5 billion dollars for television rights? … I ask, right? … ** The Marlins allow free entry to their games on Fridays, to anyone interested who has turned 65 or more. When it comes to children, it has been called “Children’s Day”, when it is the ladies who enter without paying, it is called “Ladies’ Day”. In other words, now is “El Dia de los Viejitos”. Thank you …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————-Español—————–

El Día de los Viejitos celebran los Marlins

“Si los espectadores no quieren venir al estadio, nadie podrá detenerlos”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Tras un año de espera, abordo de coronavirus, el miércoles, ocho de septiembre, serán elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller. Pero mañana domingo lo serán los narradores y periodistas elegidos el año pasado y este año, Dick Kaegel, Ken Harrelson, Nick Cafardo y David Montgomery. Felicitaciones sinceras para todos… ** ¡Admirable!. Los Tigres, llegaron al fin de semana a 13 juegos de los líderes de la División, Medias Blancas, cuando falta apenas poco más de la tercera parte de la campaña. Y sin embargo, el gerente-general, Al Ávila, dijo que buscan el material necesario para adquirirlo antes del 30 (deadline). Porque se dice seguro de que podrán meterse en la postemporada… ** La llamada “Trade Deadline 2021”, será a las cuatro de la tarde, hora de Nueva York, del próximo viernes 30 de este julio… ** Cuán escasas son las blanqueadas en juegos completos por los lanzadores de hoy día. En el estadio de los Rojos, desde su fundación, hace 18 años solo ha habido 23 en temporadas regulares, 14 por el home club, nueve por los visitantes. Y hace más de cuatro años de la última, por Scott Feldman, 4-0 frente a losf Gigantes, el siete de mayo de 2017… ** Apareció el libro “Miguel Cabrera”, de Asdrúbal Fuenmayor. 615 páginas, 25 dólares en Ámazon…

** Mañana será el aniversario 77 de la tragedia aérea de Barcelona, en la cual, junto con todos los pasajeros de un avión, encontró la muerte el querido primera base y tremendo bateador, José (El Terrible) Pérez Colmenares, uno de los héroes de 1941. Por cierto en Wikipedia en Castellano ponen una foto de Ramón (Dumbo) Fernández, como si fuera Pérez Colmenares. Es el noveno error garrafal que encuentro en Wiki… ** ¿Creías tú que había forma y manera de convencer al Comité Olímpico para cancelar las Olimpiadas en Japón, en beneficio de la salud mundial, cuando no hubieran recibido los mil 500 millones de dólares por derechos de la televisión?… Pregunto yo, ¿no?… ** Los Marlins dejan entrar gratis a sus juegos de los viernes, a todo interesado que haya cumplido 65 o más años. Cuando ésto se trata de niños, se le ha llamado “El Día de los Niños”, cuando son las damas quienes entran sin pagar, se le llama “El Día de las Damas”. O sea, ahora es “El Día de los Viejitos”. Graaaacias…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5