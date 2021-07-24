Pitcher Elmer Rodríguez reaches an economic agreement with Boston

(This article appeared in ELNUEVODIA.COM. We translated and publish for our followers who like knowing about sports from Puerto Rico).
—————————————————————–
Claimed in the fourth round by the Red Sox, the tall Puerto Rican right-hander received a $ 500,000 bonus
The Boston Red Sox have reached financial agreements with 11 of the players who they claimed in the rookie draft, including Puerto Rican prospect Elmer Rodríguez, the team announced.
El Nuevo Día learned that Rodríguez received a $ 500,000 bonus when he made a deal with the Red Sox.
Rodríguez, a tall 17-year-old right-hander, was selected in the fourth round by the Red Sox, becoming the second Puerto Rican prospect to be claimed in the draft. The 105 selection was worth $ 554,000.
The first Puerto Rican to be selected was shortstop Edwin Arroyo for the Seattle Mariners in the second round with a bonus of more than $ 1.5 million.
Rodríguez played in the Big League and is a graduate of the Leadership Christian Academy of Guaynabo.
“Elmer is a pitcher with a lot of projection. One of the best pitchers that have been seen in recent years. At only 17 years old, he has a huge future, “Red Sox scout Edgar Pérez told El Nuevo Día a few weeks ago.
